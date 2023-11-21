Richard Hudson

This week, families in our community and across our nation will gather to celebrate Thanksgiving, one of the most cherished holidays we have as Americans.

Washington’s spending-spree has caused record inflation that continues to be a burden on you and your family, and will be taking a seat at your Thanksgiving table. Whether we like it or not, the turkey and stuffing on our plates will also come with a side of inflation. The price of uncooked turkey has increased 7.2%, frozen vegetables are up 10.7%, rolls have increased 5.7%, and gravy is up 7.5%. Year after year, it is unfair for you to have to pay more for staple holiday dinner items.

Our spending problem is the greatest threat to America, and House Republicans are correcting the failures of Washington Democrats in order to put our nation on a better fiscal path forward. Last week, I voted in favor of the two-step Continuing Resolution because I trust Speaker Mike Johnson to break the toxic cycle of Washington’s reckless spending status quo. The resolution avoided a government shutdown, fully funds our troops, and prevented another trillion dollar, thousand page “Christmas omnibus” spending bill—which would be bad for you and every American, and increase our national deficit.

There is no doubt our nation is facing many challenges right now. We didn’t get in this mess overnight and we can’t fix it overnight—especially in a divided government. Yet, I remain optimistic for our future and I continue to be thankful for all the wonderful gifts God has bestowed on us. House Republicans remain committed to reining in reckless spending that has plagued Washington in order to drive down inflation and create an economy that’s strong for every American.

Especially around Thanksgiving, I remain very thankful for all who have served or are serving, as well as their families. This holiday season, thousands of men and women in uniform will be away from their families serving our nation and protecting our freedoms. I continue to pray for the strength and safety of soldiers from our region who have been or will be deployed.

Supporting our veterans should not begin and end on Veterans Day. Last week, the House passed—with unanimous and bipartisan support—my resolution that will designate November 12 as National Warrior Call Day. With the suicide rate among our nation’s veterans being 2.5 times higher than civilians, I’ve made it a mission to do everything I can to raise awareness for the challenges faced by our veterans and active duty personnel.

I am glad National Warrior Call Day is now one step closer to becoming law, and I encourage folks in our community and across the country to check in on someone they know, active-duty or veteran. As the representative of the largest Army base in the world, I have been proud to lead this effort and reduce the stigma around seeking help.

This Thanksgiving, I hope we are all able to take a moment to reflect on our many blessings and see how fortunate we really are. House Republicans have the opportunity to set our nation on a better fiscal path forward and to establish a safer, more prosperous future for you and your family. And as your Congressman, I will do my best to make sure this happens.

From my family to yours, I wish you all a happy and safe Thanksgiving and may God bless you and your family.

Until Next Time,

Richard Hudson

Member of Congress