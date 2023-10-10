Richard Hudson

This weekend we have witnessed a savage and unprecedented attack on our greatest Middle Eastern ally, Israel. The senseless violence in Israel is sickening, but we must be clear-eyed that this is an unprovoked act of war on a sovereign ally. There should be no doubt that Israel has every right to defend itself, and the United States should stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our friend in this terrible time.

Reports that Americans are among the hundreds killed or taken hostage is worrying. I am also outraged by the possibility that the Biden administration’s eagerness to give legitimacy and over $6 billion to Iran, the largest state sponsor of terrorists including Hamas, may have contributed to this attack. I will continue to monitor this situation and will always stand with Israel.

These have been a challenging few weeks in Washington. Our House Republican majority is the only firewall against the extreme agenda of Washington Democrats. I am doing anything I can to remind my colleagues of this and find a way forward by electing a new Republican speaker. My focus remains on cutting spending, securing our Southern border, and working on behalf of you and your family.

As the crisis at the border rages, Senate Democrats refuse to take any action on the House-passed H.R. 2, the Secure the Border Act, the strongest border security bill in history. This legislation restarts construction of the border wall, deploys technology to the Southern and Northern border, increases the number of Border Patrol agents, and provides them with bonus pay.

The ongoing humanitarian and national security crisis at our Southern border continues to escalate, as record numbers of illegal migrants cross into the United States. In August alone, there were 232,972 encounters at the Southern Border—a 27% increase from July and more than double the

population of Moore County.

While Washington Democrats allow thousands of illegal immigrants into our country each day, they also refuse to acknowledge the ways their failed economic policies are impacting hardworking families. Washington Democrats borrowed and spent at record levels under their one-party rule, fueling inflation and propelling our debt to an astronomical $33 trillion. Because of this, new polling data shows only 28% of Americans are satisfied with the state of the economy.

These are serious issues facing our nation today – yet we have seen troubling times before. In the face of previous conflict and uncertainty, President Ronald Reagan believed that America’s best days were always ahead. He also knew that uniting under conservative leadership was the only way to secure our freedoms for future generations. I believe in that too, especially because House Republicans have solutions to each of the challenges we are once again facing today.

House Republicans are focused on cutting wasteful spending, fully-funding programs for seniors, military families, and veterans, securing our border, and passing solutions that fulfill our commitment to the American people. As your Congressman, I am committed to building a safer future for you and your family. As internal debates continue in Congress on how our majority can achieve those goals, know that I will always stay focused on the big picture and the issues that matter most to you.

My goal is to always provide you with high quality constituent services and be accessible to hear your needs, thoughts, and concerns on the key issues facing our community and nation. My dedicated staff in our Southern Pines and Fayetteville district offices are here to serve you. To find out our office locations and office hours, visit Hudson.house.gov or call us at 910-910-1924.

As your Congressman, I will never stop working with my House colleagues to advance common sense solutions that grow our economy, keep us safe, and help you and every American family succeed.

Until Next Time,

Richard Hudson

Member of Congress