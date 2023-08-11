Nikki Haley is a presidential candidate for 2024. She recently met all the qualifications to participate in the Republican debate to be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on August 23, 2023.

To qualify, candidates must have at least 1% in three national polls. Candidates must sign a pledge to support the nominee. Candidates much have donation s from 40,000 people and in a minimum of 20 states, have contributions from 200 individuals.

That seems reasonable to me. If someone did not have that much support from the people all over the U.S., how would they be elected? There would not be a reason for them to debate if there were not enough people interested in voting for them.

The media and news people seem to focus on Trump and DeSantis when there are now six other candidates who qualify for the debate. The experience and success of Nikki Haley should make her a priority for news commentators. There have been no major charges or claims against Nikki like some of the other candidates. All we hear from the news networks are Trump is going to be charged with crimes and DeSantis is fighting with Disney and anyone else who disagrees with him. But these two are touted as more important than anyone else.

I want you to know some facts about Nikki. Nikki’s parents were immigrants from India. Nikki was born January 20, 1972 in Bamberg, South Carolina. She studied accounting at Clemson University and in 1996 she married Michael Haley. In 2004, she campaigned for a seat in the SC House of Representatives. At that time, she wanted tax cuts, abortion restrictions, and immigration controls. She was successful and was re-elected in 2008. Nikki was elected to be Governor of South Carolina with help from the Tea Party and served from 2011-2017.

In 2016, she was chosen to prepare the Republican party’s position on President Obama’s State of the Union address. Nikki did not serve all of her second term as Governor of South Carolina. In 2017, she was chosen by President Trump to serve as US ambassador to the United Nations. Nikki Haley was approved by a vote of 96-4 by the senate. That vote was supportive of what Nikki had accomplished while serving in the SC House of Representatives and as Governor of SC.

Nikki accomplished a lot for America by standing up to Iran and North Korea. She opposed the president and told him she would speak her own mind and in December of 2018, Nikki resigned as UN ambassador. Nikki continued to stand by her principles and supported Trump but did not approve of the 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Nikki Haley announced on February 14, 2023, she would run for the Republican nomination for President of the United States in 2024. She has served 14 years in different areas of the government. She has served for the United States and the United Nations. This has given her the opportunity to gain a lot of insight in the problems facing different states and dealing with foreign countries. Nikki has gained insight into other people’s problems due to being a wife, a mother, and a daughter. Nikki has gained more experience than all the other candidates, except for Donald Trump, former president, and Mike Pence, former vice president, two positions that Nikki has not yet occupied.

I would readily bet that electing Nikki Haley will be the best President we have had in many years. She speaks clearly without hesitating. She answers any questions you have. She does not use a teleprompter because she knows what she is talking about. She pours honesty and integrity into the room where she is talking. I attended her rally in Myrtle Beach, SC and it was amazing.

Mildred Norris is a volunteer for Women of North Carolina for Nikki Haley.