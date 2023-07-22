Everything today is either Red Republican or Blue Democrat. The Blue State this, the Red State that and on and on.

A lot of us out here are listening and watching and wondering when is it going to end? The members of Congress and State legislatures are supposed to represent “We the People”.

Any bills and legislation should be submitted with the intent of making something better. One item should be voted on. I am not sure who decided that legislation should contain many unrelated items. One bill could have a request for money for infrastructure in a State that had many storms and disasters. Then someone else representing a different State may take advantage and add some menial need to the bill such as planting trees and flowers in highway medians. The majority of Congress will approve the money for the damaged State. Then the request for money to put flowers by the highways would also be passed. This goes on all the time. Several non-essential items can be added to spend tax money on that is not needed. Only a small amount of your hard earned tax money goes where it is really needed.

The Affordable Care Act was passed in 2010. It was intended to give more people access to health insurance. Why was there a section in this ruling about IRS guidelines pertaining to how many hours adjunct faculty could teach? That has nothing to do with healthcare. What were the Red and Blue parties thinking when they passed this law?

It consisted of 11,000 pages and was stacked three feet high. Does anyone remember Nancy Pelosi making a statement prior to passage of the Affordable Care Act that “Congress would have to pass the bill so we can find out what is in it.” If you do not know what is in the bill, how do you know whether to agree or disagree?

Consequently, the negative aspects to the passage of the bill were: 1. Employee hours were reduced to not require employers to offer insurance for healthcare benefits. The Affordable Care Act did not reduce the number of hours an adjunct could teach but it did cause universities to cut the hours adjuncts were allowed to work just as other employers were doing. 2. People were fined if they did not have health insurance. 3. Some people increased premiums for health insurance coverage. 4. Taxes were increased due to the Affordable Care Act.

Pre-existing Conditions are another aspect of the Affordable Care Act. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 “imposed restrictions on insurers’ ability to limit the coverage of pre-existing conditions.” All this sounds like “We the People” are getting an advantage. Not so. You have to read the entire statement.

“Because there are no federal limits on pre-existing condition exclusions for adults not eligible for HIPAA, insurers can exclude a pre-existing condition from coverage unless state law restricts their ability to do so. While some states have passed laws to protect individuals against pre-existing condition exclusions, these laws vary. For example, some states prohibit insurers from using elimination riders in the individual market. An elimination rider is a provision in the policy that allows an insurer to permanently exclude coverage for any pre-existing condition disclosed at the time of application.”

The US Department of Health and Human Services wrote: “Pre-existing Conditions – Health insurance companies cannot refuse coverage or charge you more just because you have a “pre-existing condition” — that is, a health problem you had before the date that new health coverage starts. Health insurers can no longer charge more or deny coverage to you or your child because of a pre-existing health condition like asthma, diabetes, or cancer, as well as pregnancy. They cannot limit benefits for that condition either. Once you have insurance, they can’t refuse to cover treatment for your pre-existing condition.” This sounds great but did we read it all? The next word is: “EXCEPTIONS – “Grandfathered” health plans do not have to cover pre-existing conditions.” Okay so what are Grandfathered health plans ? Per Healthcare.gov – “An individual health insurance policy purchased on or before March 23, 2010. These plans weren’t sold through the Marketplace, but by insurance companies, agents, or brokers. They may not include some rights and protections provided under the Affordable Care Act.”

There always seems to be a loophole that prevents “We the People” from receiving honesty and integrity from our lawmakers. Their paychecks and benefits cost the taxpayers an enormous amount of money. This next election is vital to the welfare of our Country. Let your voice be heard. Join a group in the community and write letters to the congressmen and congresswomen. North Carolina is fortunate to have Congresswoman Virginia Foxx representing us. She is not in the district I reside but you can go to her website and request to receive her emails. Congresswoman Foxx is a Republican who does not just agree with Red or Blue instead she can be trusted to do the right thing for “We the People”.