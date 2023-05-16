As local Democrat, I have received so many calls, texts, and engaged in one-on-one conversations about Sheriff Gulledge’s exit from the party.

It has been said that the Sheriff did not like the present leadership and left the party because some of them had campaigned for his opponent during the primary. During all political primaries, people campaign for different candidates, and the top vote getter(s) moves on to the general election.

Sheriff Gulledge won by a landslide vote over his opponent, which meant that he had the overwhelming support of Richmond County Democrats who voted in the primary. Even Sheriff Clemmons had opposition until his last campaign, it just goes along with being a candidate. Richmond County Democrats have always supported The Richmond County Sheriff Dept and all of RC law enforcement and will continue to do so.

It was the local Democratic Party that submitted his name to fill the term of the late Sheriff James Clemmons. It was Sheriff Gulledge who said he was so humbled and thankful for the opportunity to fill the remainder of Sheriff Clemmons’ term.

He said he would be loyal to the party, but it appears he said what he said, to get the recommendation to be appointed. Sheriff Gulledge, getting the appointment, gave him the advantage of being the sitting sheriff heading into the 2022 election.

There have been many times when I have spoken about how some people put the D or R behind their name to get votes, but really don’t follow the ideology or beliefs of that party. It happens every day and unscrupulous people (not honest) and by people who follow the Machiavellian teaching of, “the end justifies the means and any method of getting what you want is acceptable”.

Sheriff Gulledge received overwhelming support throughout the county from all sides of the aisle, so if it is not about partisan politics, why change affiliation? Why ruffle any feathers at all? He says it is not partisan politics, but his actions tell a different story. It appears that Sheriff Gulledge used the Democratic Party, and then cut and ran at the first opportunity after 5 months of being elected as a Democrat.

The local Democrats stood strong for Sheriff Gulledge during his appointment and throughout his campaigns and for him to leave without any words or a “thank you for the opportunity” speaks volumes.

Most Democrats learned of his decision after he submitted it to the paper. Not a word to the current party leaders and not even a word to the former chair, who submitted his name to be appointed Sheriff. “An exit” is just as important as “an entrance”. As well as Sheriff Gulledge was received and supported by RC Democrats, we are rightfully disappointed in the lack of professionalism and the manner of sneakiness in which he exited.

I wonder if Sheriff Clemmons was still alive, would Sheriff Gulledge have changed his affiliation?

Lois Jones, Hamlet