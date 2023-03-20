Who doesn’t love a funny cat video? Internet sites, and other social media, have no shortage of them, along with the canine varieties. No Facebook or any of that for me, but I do have a funny cat that could qualify for some of them.

Months ago I wrote about a small black cat that was left over after some neighbors moved away. We fed and tended to it until new neighbors moved in a few weeks later and fell for the little feline they assumed came with the house. That’s purr-fectly OK. (Sorry – I couldn’t resist that.) It’s an outdoor cat that we call ‘Salem’. You know, as in witches and a certain Massachusetts town noted for long ago witch trials. There is a barely perceptible array of gray hairs on Salem’s chest that disqualifies the otherwise solid black creature from any black-cat-bad-luck aura. It’s right there in the witches and warlocks rule book – at least that’s what I keep telling a skeptical Robin.

The neighbors call her something else. In typical nonchalant cat form, Salem could care less; she’s getting chow and attention from multiple sources. Salem loves the hoods of our vehicles, especially after we’ve just parked one of them and the engine is still warm. We often catch her perched upon the neighbors’ window sills spying in. They’re nice folks and I’m sure there is something to keep the curious creature entertained. Our sills aren’t conducive to cat-peeking. Nah, nothing to see here anyway!

Fascinated with automobiles, Salem will jump right in at the slightest opportunity. We’ll just scoop her out and send her on. Most of the time. On Christmas day, leaving for some friends’ house, we discovered her inside Robin’s vehicle about mid-day. We calculated Salem had been there about 18 hours. Nonplussed and having left nothing to tidy up, she eased out and sashayed on her merry way.

On Saturday morning Robin returned from the grocery store about 10:15. “Why are the emergency blinkers flashing on your truck?” she inquired. I opened the door to find two translucent green eyes staring at me through black fur. “Well, it took you long enough,” she seemed to scold after an approximate 18-hour sojourn. The button for that flasher is prominent on my dashboard, and an easy target for an inquisitive cat’s paw.

There was nothing to tidy up, although Robin would argue. At least nothing Salem left behind. I have to give her credit, though. She knew what a flasher button was for.