Will you be the man?

Whenever we hear a call, any call, it is a summons from somebody for help. That somebody is needed to get something done. In some cases, it is an urgency.

We all have heard the call from the armed forces, more particularly from Uncle Sam making the pitch to civilians saying, “I need you!” in this request he is asking for volunteers to give of their services for their country. To be the one who is willing to leave the crowd, family and friends and step up to the plate. A lot of men and women have answered the call, made a commitment to give the best of their services; and some because of faithful services have received honorable discharges with medals.

When it comes to family, certain families have a bad name; but there is always one who will say “I want to be different” …I want to make something out of my life; I refuse to be defined or labeled because of my last name. “I am going to be the one that break the generational curse; I’m going to be the one that stands out from the rest.

In every area of life, and in every generation, there is always a need for somebody to be different; to be a game changer; history is full of those who stood out from the rest; those who said “I want to make a difference, I want to be different.”

People like George Washington and George Washington Carver; Abraham Lincoln and Harriet Tubman; people in the Bible like Abraham, Moses, Daniel, Esther, Ruth; the Apostle Paul, Peter, John and others; somebody has to step up if things are going to change; somebody has to say “I will be the man or woman!” Everybody just can’t go along just to get along; somebody must bite the bullet, grit their teeth, “man up” and choose to be the one.

In the realm of Christianity, God is looking for somebody who is different, somebody who is not ashamed of the God that they serve. Somebody who will stand for Him and stand in the gap for Him. Now understand community, that God doesn’t just want anybody to stand or speak for the people. Even everyone who profess that they are Christian does not qualify to be that man or woman; for when you stand for God you are standing for something.

You must be a righteous person. Your hearts must be clean because we have to understand that God does not look at the outside of a person — their physique, their muscles, their intellect, their education; their money. These things don’t move God; he’s not impressed with these; but he wants somebody with integrity and decency. Someone who is honest and a person of standard. Someone who has a heart of God and is holy. Someone who’s heart is clean and their life is unspotted by the world (James 1:27). He looks at the heart (1 Sam. 16:7); see, everybody can’t stand for God on behalf of the people; for everybody do not have the heart of God.

Friends, throughout human history God has always been looking for somebody to stand for Him and stand for the people. Somebody needs to stand in the gap for our country. For our country is in trouble. In 2023 will you be the man?” Community, it’s more to it than getting emotional all the time; that doesn’t cut it with God; it’s how we live after we finish getting emotional. It’s not about how good we can quote scripture or how spiritual we act; so that certain judgments do not fall, He is looking for a man (woman) with a pure and clean heart… will you be the man?

When any society forgets God and strays from its spiritual foundations, its leadership will become corrupt, and the nation will ultimately fall. Because of the wickedness of his people the nation of Israel, God sought for a righteous man that could stand in the gap for them and prevent the judgment that was coming (Ezekiel 22:30). But not one could be found. But even with that, God was looking for a way not to discipline His people; see His mercies are new every morning; grace and mercy is who he is; He takes no pleasure in afflicting his people; God want to see us blessed; He wants to bestow upon us favors from his mighty hand; like any good Father He wants to give us life and not death; He wants to bless our children’s children; so that our blessings will flow from generation to generation; what was wrong with these people? They had almighty God; When you have God on your side you have everything that you need.

I say to all of us Christians today, we have everything we need in God! Joy, peace, happiness, hope, security, the Holy Spirit within, fulfillment, purpose, angels all around us all day and all night; eternal life, a bright future; what else do we need? Somebody tell me…I don’t get it! This world is not our home; Why won’t we serve the Lord? Why do we go tiptoeing through the tulips?

God is looking for a man today to stand in the gap for the family, the young people, the community, their unsaved loved ones. Community friends, God is looking for a man today, to intercede on behalf of the church…hands up, will you be the man?