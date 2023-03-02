At age 9, during the Civil War’s centennial, I read Robert E. Alter’s “Heroes In Blue and Gray”, and my interest in the subject was stoked. Reading about the exploits of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson were enough to tickle the imagination of a southern boy, like me, who had learned of his own Confederate soldier ancestor. Heck, I even came away with some admiration for the Ulysses Grant of Alter’s description.

I thought of the book on a recent morning as my brother, Billy, and I returned from a veterans’ event. An I-95 road marker, about 75 miles south of Washington, directed us to the Gen. Stonewall Jackson Death Site near Woodford, Va., and we decided to investigate. Interest in the site appeared slim that day as we had the place to ourselves for most of a half-hour. Arguably, this could well mark the spot where Southern hopes for a Civil War victory ended.

Despite its many disadvantages, the Confederacy boasted an effective senior officer corps, and Thomas J. Jackson was, likely, Robert E. Lee’s shining star. In the war’s earliest major land battle – First Manassas, on July 21, 1861 – Jackson’s brigade turned a likely Union victory into a rout as Union troops retreated, pell-mell, all the way back to Washington. When CSA president Jefferson Davis visited the battlefield later that day, Alter described Jackson begging him: “Mr. Davis, give me ten thousand men and I’ll take Washington tonight!”

Thoughts of ol’ Stonewall and ten thousand Rebs assaulting a lightly-defended capital are intriguing. Aggressive and effective, Jackson tormented Union commanders early in the war. His final victory, in early May 1863, at Chancellorsville, found his soldiers up against superior Union numbers. But Jackson was expert at identifying and exploiting enemy weaknesses, and his May 2 assault sent many of Gen. Joe Hooker’s troops fleeing.

While inspecting his positions late that evening, Jackson was wounded when troops of a North Carolina regiment mistakenly fired upon him. (I take a little solace it wasn’t my ancestor’s 43rd regiment.) Not believed mortally wounded, Jackson was transported over 25 miles to the small, white utility building that remains on land owned at that time by Thomas Chandler.

Gen. Jackson lingered for just over a week, finally succumbing to pneumonia on May 10. His wife, Anna, was by his side. Dead seven weeks before the war’s turning point battle at Gettysburg, what could Jackson’s presence have wrought there? Would he have seized the high ground ahead of Gen. Meade’s troops? Would he have provided the difference in the important struggle for Little Round Top on the battle’s second day?

A tar heel native, Anna Jackson lived her life in Charlotte from 1873 until her 1915 death. Gen. Jackson has a thin connection to a cemetery occupant here in Richmond county, but that will await another day. For now, though, follow some of those highway markers along your way. They can take you to interesting places.

— Douglas Smith, Rockingham