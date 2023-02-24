Wayne Cagle of Professional Cutz in Rockingham cuts the hair of my son, Tristen, who has autism.

This may seem like an easy task but years ago this was not possible for my 14-year-old son. Some children with autism have sensory challenges. This looks like hyper olfactory, with sensitivity to noises like public restroom hand dryers, vacuum cleaners and reeving engines.

The sound and feel of clippers used to send Tristen running out of the barber chair and in some cases needing to be held down. This was always heartbreaking for me. This caused the family to cut his hair at home.

The process included going through many clippers that claimed to be silent, and all kinds of gadgets to get Tristen distracted and patience to take as long as two hours to get a cut. For seven years, myself and Tristen’s grandma have been his barber.

With a specialized Occupational Therapy plan created, the guidance to conquer this goal was achieved through a mentoring program full of faith.

Tristen took a chance on Wayne. Wayne usually cuts the hair of Tristen’s autistic uncle so he was familiar with him. The barber shop and the family was stunned when he got his first haircut with him. He has been going to Wayne for about a year and we are so happy with Wayne’s patience and willingness to be flexible when cutting Tristen’s hair.

We feel so blessed. Give it up for this community hero!

— Katrina Hayes, Rockingham