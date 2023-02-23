Little noted in the passing parade of national events — from the (too often) silly to the (occasionally) sublime — a historical milestone passed on December 17, 2022, with the death of Chief Master Sgt. Paul Kerchum (USAF – Ret.) in Benson, Arizona. CMSgt Kerchum was 102.

Kerchum was a member of the US Army’s 31st Infantry Division on The Philippines’ Bataan peninsula when war broke out between the US and Japan in December 1941. US and Filipino forces battled the Japanese with virtually no re-supply until Bataan fell on April 9, 1942.

Captured soldiers were force-marched some 65 miles from Mariveles, on Bataan, to San Fernando in the country’s Pampanga province. Historians still disagree about exact figures related to the Bataan Death March, but nearly 80,000 captured Filipino and American troops were exposed to brutal treatment and severe tropical heat over the duration. The allied soldiers had already survived on half-rations from early January until surrender. Estimated Filipino deaths on the march exceeded 10,000; while 500 – 600 American captives succumbed. In fact, the Japanese commander, Gen. Masaharu Homma, would be tried after the war and executed.

An unknown Filipino or US soldier shot or bayoneted on April 9 became the Death March’s first casualty. Upon his passing, CMSgt, Kerchum was believed the last survivor of that atrocity.

Kerchum was buried in Southern Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, in Sierra Vista, with full military honors, including a four-jet “missing man” flyover. He had been active in his church and in veterans’ organizations. Gloria, his wife of over 73 years, died in 2019. Re-enlisting in the Air Force after WWII, Kerchum served in the Korean War before retiring in 1966 after 29 years in the military.

Rockingham’s Lt. Henry C. Rancke, Jr., also served in The Philippines from summer 1941 until his death in the Japanese POW camp at Cabanatuan a year later. While it is not known for sure, indications suggest that Lt. Rancke may have been among US captives on the Bataan Death March.

According to the Center For Research – Allied POWs Under The Japanese, Rancke’s outfit, the 20th Pursuit Squadron, operated from Bataan Field and Mariveles Field after Christmas Eve 1941. If he was present at the time Bataan fell to enemy forces in early April, he very likely shared the hardships of that march. The family last heard from Henry on March 16, 1942.

We would do well to pause for reflection upon the death of CMSgt. Paul Kerchum, and the passing of another WWII milepost. While there is an excellent argument that lowering the national flag as a tribute has faded in meaning from overuse in recent times, this would have marked a worthy occasion.

— Douglas Smith, Rockingham