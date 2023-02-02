This one falls into a category between, oh, “You’ve got to be kidding me,” and, “Now I’ve seen it all.” Wall Street Journal writer Rory Satran’s ‘Off Brand’ column on page A11 of the January 30 edition highlights the latest in flight attendants’ uniforms. ‘

No, it’s not for the old folks. Attendants — male, female, and otherwise — are no longer limited to gender-specific company attire. In fact, an accompanying photo pictures JetBlue male attendant Tyler Curry perched in a seat, looking pleased, wearing his above-knee uniform dress complete, it appears, with panty hose. To paraphrase Jed Clampett: “Somebody needs to have a long talk with that boy!”

Now, in the spirit of full disclosure, I once wore a dress in public; I even have the photo to prove it. I didn’t look, ahem, as well turned out as attendant Curry, and no, I wasn’t sporting hose.

In my case, it was Halloween 1967. L. J. Bell school put on an active Halloween carnival in those times. Perhaps you remember them. There was a grab-bag in one room where, for about 15 cents, you could nab a brown paper bag containing unknown tricks or treats. Blindfolded participants in another room were spooked with a bowl of spaghetti noodles (“these are his brains”) and a bowl of peeled grapes (“these are his eyeballs”). etc. All of this as kids roamed the hallways in costumes — more than a few of them politically incorrect by 21st century standards!

A highlight of the evening was a contest to determine the best costume. In a frumpy green dress that grandmother may have discarded during the Truman administration, and accessorized with a pocketbook from which she may have drawn some loot to purchase a World War I Victory Bond, yours truly, here, looked as if I was headed out to audition for Ed Wood’s 1953 film curio “Glen Or Glenda?”. (Look it up.) Heck, someone even found a wig and 1935-style hat for me! I can still remember Bell principal Charlie Harrill grinning as he delivered my $1 bill for winning first place. That buck equaled nearly $9 in 2023 … worth any chuckles I may have snagged from pals!

Ah, the things a guy could get by with at age 11. That fun age between youngest childhood and adolescence when a fellow began readying for manhood and putting his best foot forward for the ladies. At least — sigh — that’s the way it was.

I thought of a December 1972 episode of ‘All In The Family’ as I perused Ms. Satran’s column and Mr. Curry’s photo. The episode where Gloria gifts a carryall bag to husband Mike Stivic. Archie Bunker exclaims incredulously: “Holy cow, a purse! Oh, that’s just gorgeous! Did ya’ buy him matching pantyhose?!”

It’s getting harder to keep that inner-Archie at bay.

– Douglas Smith, Rockingham