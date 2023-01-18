While teaching in in one of the synagogues on the Sabbath, there was a woman which had a spirit of infirmity eighteen years, and was bowed together, and could not lift herself up.

Jesus called her and said to her, “Woman thou are loosed from your infirmity. He laid hands on her and immediately she was made straight, and glorified God (Luke 13:10-13).” She pressed her way to the synagogue and Jesus healed her.

Community friends, many of you can testify that there were Sundays you didn’t feel like going to church but you got up and pressed your way, and you were so glad that you did. I believe, I really believe, that that’s why some people are not healed today. They are still bound and bowed together is because they don’t have a press in them to make it to the house of prayer to be with the saints and where the spirit of the Lord is.

Because we all know that folk press their way where they really want to go! They go to the mall, they go to restaurants, the beach, the movies, and theme parks. I believe that God would do some things, destroy some yokes, and do a work in the lives of his people if they would just get in the press!

Look at this woman. Jesus didn’t come to her. She came, she pressed her way to the synagogue. She was in the right place. Community, folk that don’t go nowhere miss out. Those who because of every little ache and pain stay home from church, yet go everywhere else miss out. If this woman had stayed home we all would understand…I mean in this condition and the struggle it took for her to walk to the synagogue, cause they didn’t have automobile or Uber in those days.

So we would have understood if she did not come to church, but it was something about being in the midst where the spirit of the Lord is and the feast of the Lord is going on. And when church is your life, when worship is who you are, when you believe in the promises of God, when your hope is built on nothing less than Jesus blood and righteousness, when you battle Satan all week and you press your way to the house of God to hear a word, things can turn all the way around.

There is something about the word of God that drew her to the assembly. She had been this way so long, till this was incurable. As painful as it was, she made her way to the synagogue on the Sabbath Day. No doubt people stared at her as she went; whispered behind her back saying “it didn’t take all that!”

Ya’ll know how people are; “she should have stayed home in her condition”…”God knows her heart”…and something else we can learn from this is that this woman was not content to stay in her comfort zone.

She ventured out. In 2023 saints, we are called to step outside of our box. :eave our kinfolk if need be so God can use us. Like Abraham it’s time to break free!

This woman did not let what people thought about her hinder her, and community, until we forget about people and what they think, we will never be all that God wants us to be. And like this woman we will be bowed together; after eighteen long years of dealing with this demonic infirmity here she is at the synagogue on the Sabbath Day. But something was getting ready to happen, for man’s extremities are God’s opportunities.

Today, she was going to break free. Her perseverance is about to pay off, for those that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength (Isa. 40:31).

Sometimes God will wait until things are at their worst, and then he will show up, speak to the situation and give us a miracle. This morning somebody may be like this woman, your situation may be crippling; and you don’t know what to do. Things are out of control. You pray, go to church, do the right thing; day after day, week after week nothing has changed.

God told me to tell you that’s exactly where he wanted it to get, so that when he do show up and speak to it, you will know that it is God, and God will get the glory!

Jesus spoke the word, and then he laid His hands on her, and immediately she was healed…look at Jesus community in this healing process. He didn’t tell her to jump up and down, run up and down the aisle to receive her miracle…he didn’t tell her to get in a 20 dollar line or sow a seed in order to be blessed. He didn’t use methods of intimidation or co-ercion…no, Jesus just spoke the work, laid hands on her and immediately, right then, she that had been crooked was immediately made straight.

She broke free! Community, since our name was not in the obituary column last year; and since God is so good…In the name of Jesus Christ, we ought to break free in 2023! Break free from sin; give your life to Jesus Christ…and he’ll make a miracle out of a mess! Break free from jealous folk; break free from fear, domestic violence; break free from anybody or anything that will bow you down; this is a brand-new year; in the name of Jesus “Thou art loosed from your infirmity!” It’s time to “break free in 2023.”