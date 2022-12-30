As a knowledgeable resource of our community’s history, Mayor John Hutchinson put that into action in a fun way when he organized the first annual James ‘Choppy’ Warburton “Black Bottle Social Run” on Christmas Eve 2021. Runners who thought those 33 degree temperatures were bracing had only to wait another year.

An Englishman, Warburton visited America in 1880, and after some running events in New England, came here to visit his brother George who was in management at Pee Dee textile mill. A colorful character, Choppy became well-known to many locals.

Having participated in the inaugural run, I was determined to keep at it despite this year’s 15 degrees and my wife’s amused, or bemused, looks as I layered up for the cold.

“Are you really going out there?” she inquired.

We have both known John for years, and Robin knows I grew up with his eldest siblings as long ago as young childhood (the ones John lovingly described, once, as “the old ones”). “I can’t let the mayor down,” I pleaded. She could only shake her head. I’m not an accomplished lip reader, but looking back through the storm door, was she saying, “Well, if you and the mayor want to be a couple of lunatics …”?

Seriously, however, 18 participants gathered at Hitchcock Greenway’s Steele Street access were in good spirits – not the kind that Choppy is alleged to have consumed in his trademark black bottle – and ready to brave 6.2 arctic miles.

Members of the Mangum Track Club were instrumental in the course’s design, and did a fine job of marking its direction and various turns. Beginning with a woodsy jaunt along Hitchcock Creek, the course continues up Love Lane, then up and down Richmond Park’s undulating streets. Thankfully, they didn’t include the steep Rowan Terrace incline between Love Lane and Stanley Avenue – it’s a “fun” run after all!

In confession, my only running consisted of a few 50-yard jogging bursts. The other 17 had long since passed me and as their dust had settled, really, I enjoyed the trail’s wooded solitude before the Love Lane entry. Nature reveals surprising things at those times. I’ll never forget the fox, chipmunk, and two squirrels bent over in laughter and pointing, from warm dens, at the sight of ‘superior’ humans chugging along on a 15 degree morning!

Choppy would have been proud and, likely, have been in the mix of runners. As the mayor noted, “This is one that we’ll talk about!” Surely, records of the event’s weather will be kept as the years pass. Maybe at the centennial “Black Bottle Social Run” on Christmas Eve 2121, organizers will scratch their heads as they marvel at 2022’s weather and wonder, “Who were those people?!”

– Douglas Smith, Rockingham