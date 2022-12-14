The Bible tells us in Ecclesiastes 3:1 that there is a time and a season for everything under the heaven (Eccle. 3:1).

He said, “There is a time to love, and a time to hate (Eccle. 8:1).” The focus on today is the word LOVE.”

Seasons are times when at certain times certain things began to happen and change. We are all familiar with seasons because having lived at any length of time we all have witnessed the four seasons of the year. We all have our favorite season that caters to our particular liking. Some like the summer; others like the fall; others like the springtime; yet others like the winter; no season last always, they come and they go.

Farmers plant their crops in the spring, that’s the season for that. In the summer they harvest those crops because that’s the season for that. Falls bring s relief from the summer heat, and winter everything dies to give the earth time to breathe.

There is a time and season for laughter when everybody is having a good time; there are seasons for hunting, when hunters enter the woods for the sport of hunting. They tell me that there are seasons of marriage, when a man and woman meet, fall in love and get married.

There are seasons when we are truly blessed, when every time we turn around all through the night and all through the day the Lord keep sending blessings our way, and then there are seasons when everything seem to be falling apart — seasons of grief and sorrow; and I do understand that this season brings grief to hearts having lost loved ones.

But today we highlight the season that we are now in, the Christmas season, and we call it the season of love. It is that time of the year when some attitudes change and hearts are melted. Walls are broken down, fences are mended and relationships blossom. It is a taste of heaven on earth.

But what causes such an aroma in the air? What can cause hard hearts to melt and change; what puts a smile on some people’s face, because we do know that even in a season like this some people are still the Grinch if we let them they will steal our Christmas joy.

What is it that brings about a spirit of love for most people and cause them to reach out to others? To be kind and generous; even stingy people will give a few extra dollars at this time of the year.

It is the Christmas season; a season celebrating the Christ child, love in the flesh; the greatest gift ever given to this world. The world was forever changed the moment love was born on that first Christmas morn; no other holiday have the effect on humanity that this one has. No other holiday puts a smile on the face of humanity like this one does.

The world gets to taste a little of what heaven is all about. Certain people are of such that they change the atmosphere whenever they show up; some people have that aroma, they light up the room when they enter it. Things can be going downhill, but the moment they show up the atmosphere shifts and the momentum changes; and sad to say, some people can darken a room, a party, a birthday celebration, a family reunion, wedding celebration, choir rehearsal and even a church service. The moment they show up the atmosphere shifts, and not for the better; their middle name should be doom and gloom; things can be going so good, and when they walk in the atmosphere changes.

I’ve felt the effect of it. Some of you all have as well. It’s like rain on a sunshiny day.

That’s what happened nearly two thousand years ago. For 400 years from Malachi to St Matthew there was no word from the Lord; heaven was completely shut up; and the John the Baptist burst on to the scene preaching in the wilderness; but six months after he was born there was another birth in Bethlehem; and Christmas was born.

If you notice, the atmosphere starts to shift this time of the year for the better, but that’s what love does. It changes things and people for the better; it brings out the best in people; it makes things better all around them; it draws people. Living in a hurting world; a world where there is suffering and pain; death and grief; love is the only thing that can bring solace, salve and healing to deep wounds.

God brought love to us; the apostle said “For when we were without strength, meaning when we were without hope (and love), helpless, in due time Christ died for sinners (Rom. 5:6).”

Community, the love of Christmas, baby Jesus has been poured out into our hearts.

We can have Christmas 365 days a year; I heard a songwriter say this; “Every day can be just like Christmas in your heart; don’t have to have a holiday to let your season start!”

So Christian friends, if anybody ought to hang out the Christmas lights it ought to be us, the saints; if anybody ought to be singing “Joy to the world, the Lord IS come” it ought to be us, the saints! if anybody ought to show love to sinners in this season of love it ought to be us; Christmas presents are lovely; Christmas trees are alright; crystal lights are fine; but this is the season of love.