I recently had the misfortune to end up in the Rockingham First Health emergency room with a fairly serious injury. I just want to say that the care I received from everyone there was extraordinary. Everyone was friendly, professional, very skilled and efficient. If you have been hearing stories about poor care at hospitals because of burn-out or under-staffing, they certainly did not come from there. Thank you to everyone who helped me. I may not remember your names or faces, but I will most certainly remember your exceptional care.

Patricia Martin,

Ellerbe