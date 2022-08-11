Richmond County Retired School Personnel would like to thank all the educators who will soon be returning to our schools for their dedication and hard work they will be doing this year for our schools and students.

There are many people who work with students each day. They include bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers, counselors, maintenance workers, nurses, office workers, computer technicians, librarians, secretaries, physical educators and coaches, music teachers, art teachers, ESL specialists, principals, teacher assistants and of course classroom teachers and others.

These people continue working during the summer months even though the schools might have been closed. Schools have been cleaned and plans have been made for when staff and students return.

Richmond County Retired School Personnel applauds the dedication and hard work during this coming school year. We wish you continued success this school year and for the upcoming years ahead.

Retired educators understand your triumphs and challenges. We have been in your place in the past. If we can be of assistance during the year please contact us.

If you are thinking about retiring any time soon, or know of anyone who has already retired, please keep RCRSP/NCRSP in mind. North Carolina Retired School Personnel offers members benefits such as registered lobbyists who work with the NC General Assembly for a legislative plan for the Legislature. This includes such things as working to get an annual cost of living adjustments (COLA), employer contributions to the retirement investment fund and works to protect provisions of the State Health Plan. Join us and thousands of public school retired members as a part of our active, engaged retired educator community.

Wayne Webb

President, Richmond County Retired School Personnel