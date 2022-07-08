I want to let the community know what Christian deeds that Wanda Sue Thompson does at our apartment complex at Sierra Ave Apartments in Hamlet, N.C.

She helps anyone that need help. She carries their trash out if they cannot take it out. She helps different residents with their daily routine chores in their apartments. She never complains and is always willing to help someone.

She babysits their dog when the resident go on a trip. Wanda Thompson always asked our site manager, Nicole Haywood, if she need any help.

Wanda Thompson is a member of Highland Pines Baptist Church in Hamlet. Her pastors are Teddy and Karen Raven and they are proud of her. She has a loving and giving spirit.

When people might get angry, Wanda Thompson will pass it off thinking they had a bad day. This might not seem much to a lot of people, but I see the kind Christian Deeds that she does and I want her to know that people do see her good Christian Deeds to others. Many of the residents are very sick, but Wanda Thompson puts a smile on a lot of people’s faces.

— Edna Wilkes, Hamlet