This is my last byline for the Richmond County Daily Journal after nearly five of the toughest, and yet most invaluable, years of my life.

I came to Richmond County looking for an education in community journalism at its most fundamental level, but I found much more than that. Having a front row seat to most of the major events and decisions made by county leaders and talking to residents of every stripe has shown me the meaning of the word “community”.

I’ve seen the ripples caused by people coming together to make a change, the strength of those who have to make tough decisions and bear the brunt of criticism, the sacrifice of public servants and volunteers to build momentum for a positive future, and I’ve watched good things end. As a reporter, I’ve seen the impact that good journalism can have on a community by shining a light on things people deserve to know, and I’ve felt the pain that can be caused by a mistake, an oversight, or a miscommunication.

This is an education that you can’t get in any other job, and it’s not something that anyone can teach you in a class or over a dinner table. It’s something that has to be experienced firsthand, and I’m grateful to the Daily Journal and Champion Media for giving me that chance.

I have every confidence that Matthew Sasser can continue to produce the level of quality journalism that you’ve come to expect from the Daily Journal. From day one he has been hungry for knowledge about this community and has strived to become the best reporter he can be.

We’ve had quite a bit of turnover in recent years, which I’ve now added to, but Tricia Johnston has been a steady hand in her short time here as publisher, trusting our staff with the space to grow and develop as we find our way through this challenge while she fries bigger fish. I’ve been encouraged by her efforts to make in-roads in the communities we serve by both building new relationships and repairing damaged ones.

My hope is that the Daily Journal continues to be a standard bearer for community journalism in rural areas during a time when newspapers across the country are crumbling in the face of social media’s dominance over the delivery of information. As I’ve said time and again, we’re in the journalism industry, not the “newspaper” industry, which is to say that journalism’s essential role in our society isn’t going anywhere, though the medium it is delivered through is changing.

Local newspapers are charged with serving their readers’ best interests by providing them essential, true, and actionable information about their communities from their neighbors on up to their leaders, without regard for any party, special interests, or individual’s objection, alongside coverage of the fruits of the community’s successes. No person or entity is more equipped to provide this service than those who have decided to make it their livelihood and trained for it in every avenue available to them for years — like Matthew and Tricia have.

Despite the ease at which people can share their wedding photos and announcements, mourn their loved ones, catch up on the activities of friends, and share the experience of a collective moment, news organizations’ social media pages can provide the reach and expertise to present these fundamental things to a wider audience. Additionally, social media is rife with biased information based on hearsay and rumor, and only independent newspapers can be trusted to find the truth and to hold themselves publicly accountable when they get it wrong.

Rest assured, the Daily Journal has been and always will be the best place for local news about Richmond County. We do what we do with a small but dedicated staff, and we’re at our best when we’re in constant dialogue with our readers. I encourage our readers to send photos from their everyday lives, whether they be from a wedding or sledding on a snow day, tell us about the things in your community that deserve attention, and let us know when we make a mistake by emailing [email protected]