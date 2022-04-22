Bullets have been flying so fast in recent days in the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave that, frankly, it has been hard to keep up:

A shooting at a party in Pittsburgh early on Easter morning, where as many as 90 rounds of ammunition are fired, leaving two people dead and eight others injured.

A shooting in Furman, S.C., injures at least nine people, also on Easter morning.

A day earlier, a shooting at a mall in Columbia, S.C., injures 14.

The United States has seen more than 130 mass shootings so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

For those who might be tempted to chalk these incidents up to other people’s problems in other communities, don’t.

Gunfire rang out as well early Sunday at a popular music venue in Greensboro. For the second time in four days, say police, shots were fired at the Blind Tiger nightclub, injuring two. A previous shooting in the popular club’s parking lot also left two injured.

This list goes on.

The gunman who opens fire in a New York subway car, wounding 10 people.

A gunfight between rival gangs in Sacramento, Calif., that kills six and wounds 12 others as bars close in a bustling downtown entertainment district only blocks from the state Capitol.

The shooting inside a crowded nightclub in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, that kills two and wounds 10.

What may be even scarier than the carnage itself is how routine this is beginning to feel.

There is so much going on in the world, and the violence in our communities seems so omnipresent that the sounds of gunfire threaten to become background noise.

We can’t allow that.

Some patterns in the weekend’s violence are starting to emerge:

Young people placed in harm’s way: The Pittsburgh shooting involved an “unauthorized party” at an Airbnb rental property that attracted a large crowd of underage persons. The two victims who died were both boys under 18. Among the wounded was a 14-year-old. “Everyone looked like they were 15,” one of the neighbors told The Washington Post. Last month, 10 people were shot at a spring break party in Dallas and several others were injured as they tried to escape the gunfire.

A dispute that erupts into a gunfight: That’s apparently true in the vast majority of the cases. In Columbia, S.C., police said they did not believe that the attack was random in a shooting spree whose victims ranged age from 15-73. The Sacramento shooting followed what police described as “a large fight.” The Dallas spring break party involved a shootout that claimed the life of an 18-year-old high school senior in its crossfire.

But our reactions to these incidents have become a familiar process: Sadness and outrage, if not surprise. A fevered scramble to assign blame rather than consider solutions. “Thoughts and prayers.” And then nothing.

Aside from figuring out how to make more guns more available to more people in more places.

Something clearly is wrong and yet we refuse to have an honest and meaningful conversation about:

Gang culture.

Easy access to guns.

New laws worth seriously considering.

The effective enforcement of laws already on the books.

The need for reasonable red-flag laws that restrict guns from individuals who may pose a danger to themselves or others.

Poor parenting.

A lack of positive mentors and role models.

Poverty.

The pandemic.

The perception among too many young people that the best way to resolve a dispute is to kill the other person. (Wonder where they got that notion.)

“Around 2015, we were seeing about 3%-4% of the individuals were showing up with penetration trauma,” Dr. Vincent Reid of Mercy Medical Center Cedar Rapids told a local television station. “Over the past two or three years, that has jumped to 9%-10%.”

There has been some encouraging movement. A new Biden administration rule regulates “ghost guns” — that is, guns that are created privately, sometimes using 3D printers, without serial numbers. The White House says seizures of such firearms has increased ten-fold since 2016.

The new rules call for only licensed manufacturers to produce the kits and for licensed dealers to add serial numbers to the guns already in circulation.

Ted Cruz and three other Republicans in the Senate say they will attempt to block the rules.

Our house is on fire, and still some of us are all too eager to add fuel to the flames, often purely out of political self-interest.

And yes, we know. We wrote pretty much this same editorial last week … in the wake of the New York subway shootings.

But if it continues to keep happening, we’ll keep writing.

The worse thing we can do is accept rampant gun violence simply as the way things are.

This isn’t normal. And we refuse to accept it as such.