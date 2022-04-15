To the editor,

Former Vice President Mike Pence has recently been traveling the lecture circuit, appearing, mostly, on college campuses at the invitation of student Republican or conservative groups. Pence has served as a lightning rod for strong opinions over his time in public life. His appearances provide an opportunity for a look at the current state of free expression on campuses.

The Cavalier Daily is the University of Virginia’s student newspaper. Yes, the university founded by Thomas Jefferson – Declaration of Independence, our nation’s fundamental freedoms, and all of that. You would think that paper, of all publications, would be a stout defender of expression of all stripes: Mike Pence, Bernie Sanders, Ted Cruz, AOC – heck – bring ‘em on!

But no. A recent TCD editorial refused to condone “platforming” Mr. Pence. Breathlessly, they note that his perspective “ … threatens the presence and lives of our community members.” Mind you, this was the same VP Mike Pence who, on Jan. 6, 2021, invoked the ire of President Donald Trump for refusing his bidding to overturn the 2020 presidential election. It doesn’t seem to ease TCD that the former VP has appeared at the likes of Stanford University, Texas A&M, and the University of Iowa without any reports of violence linkable to Mr. Pence.

Days later, an opinion editor for TCD pooh-poohed the concept of free speech as laid out in our Constitution, lambasting Jefferson and describing free speech as an introduction of slaveholders, imperialists, and those who profited off the slaughter of indigenous populations. I thought I was perusing an offering from Pravda or, maybe, The Daily Worker.

Thankfully, the grown-ups have weighed in. An April 5 opinion piece sought to remind TCD’s dyspeptic editorialists of free expression and instill perspective. “This speech-is-violence argument is not only wrong … but also contradicts the letter and the spirit of the First Amendment … It also does a disservice to those who are the victims of actual physical violence …” such as during civil rights struggles, members of our armed services, etc. The piece was signed by 17 members of UVA’s faculty representing a range of disciplines.

The Washington Post – certainly no bastion of conservatism – devoted a March 30 editorial in defense of Pence’s appearance. The Post pointed to a Pence speech before an evangelical Christian group in Florida where he was “booed, heckled and called a ‘traitor’.” The editorial noted, “Universities by definition are places where the marketplace of ideas should thrive, and where spirited debate … even incendiary views must be protected.”

The editorial summed it best: “A university that dishonors those principles isn’t fully a university; it’s a tribal talking shop of the like-minded, in service to censorship.”

That Mike Pence has managed to shove both former President Trump and fretting lefties into the same cave of discontent should identify him as closer to the sensible political center.

Douglas Smith

Rockingham