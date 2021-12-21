To the editor,

Now that I’m retired, I like to go to flea markets and yard sales. You just never know what you will find.

Yesterday as I was sorting through a box of junk, out of the corner of my eye I spotted this old beat-up matchbox car, sparking a memory and flooding me with emotions from years ago.

When I was in Southgate Elementary School in Mr. Mundy’s 5th-grade class we had a Christmas party, with Secret Santa.

Boys would buy for boys, girls for girls. We all drew each other’s names. We would exchange presents on the last day of school before our Christmas vacation.

My Mom took me to Korvetts to buy a toy for the kid whose name I had drawn. When we got home, I wrapped it myself with lots and lots of tape.

The next day at school we were all excited. We couldn’t wait to see what gifts we would receive. Finally, an hour before school ended we had our Christmas party with Secret Santa. The kid I drew really liked the present that I gave him.

It was a different story for me. My Secret Santa was a kid that no one really knew or liked. He had only been in our class for a week or so. None of us kids knew anything about him.

He had wrapped the gift for me in Newsday newspaper. When I opened it, the gift he gave me was dirty and worn out. I was mad. I had given a nice present to the kid I had drawn. I even wrapped it in nice paper.

At the time I thought this kid had put such little effort into what he got for me. I felt slighted. On the way home I threw it in the garbage.

The first day back from Christmas vacation I noticed that his seat was empty after a few days went by I ask my teacher, Mr. Mundy what had happened to him.

It was then I found out what the real story was. He lived in the worst house in his neighborhood, in a basement apartment. He was an only child. His father had left them years ago. His mother had been sick for a long time.

She had passed over Christmas. They had no money for heat or food. The matchbox car that he gave me was the only toy he had to play with. I was also told he was sent to foster care then to be transferred to an orphanage. I felt horrible.

To this day I wish so much I would have been able to see him again. I would have given him some really nice toys and been his friend. I would have introduced him to all the other kids too.

My Secret Santa had given with his heart all he had. It made me realize back then and now … It is not what you get. it’s what you give.

J.J. Lemonade

Rockingham