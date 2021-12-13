To the editor | Mayor Morris an excellent public servant

To the editor:

This letter is a personal and public expression of gratitude to Mr. Steve Morris for his exemplary service as Mayor of Rockingham for the last nine years. During his tenure, he has followed in the footsteps of and stood on the shoulders of the two previous and outstanding mayors, G. R. Kindley and Gene McLaurin, with integrity and a genuine concern for and commitment to the City of Rockingham. How blessed any community or public office would be to have someone of Mr. Morris’s character and leadership qualities as an elected official.

When I made the choice to move to Rockingham in 2020, one of the factors of my decision was the leadership Mr. Morris was giving the city in collaboration with the City Council and City Manager Monty Crump. Rockingham is definitely “A City Moving Forward,” and my thanks extends to all of these leaders.

I recently purchased a book at my favorite Rockingham book store, Ollies. Its title is “Drive: 9 Lessons to Win in Business and in Life,” and the author is Kelley Earnhardt Miller. She is the daughter of Dale Earnhardt, Sr., the sister of Dale, Jr. and a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motor Sports and CEO of Hendrick Automotive group, called her book “A road map for servant leadership and putting people first.” Thank you Mayor Morris for exhibiting servant leadership and putting people first in your service as our Mayor!

Rev. C. F. McDowell, III

Rockingham