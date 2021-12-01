To the editor | Rockingham: ‘Giants’ still fall!

To the editor,

Rockingham, I believe that giants still fall. We have several giants to tackle in our community such as youth violence, poverty, drug issues, and the general lack of civility and empathy towards our neighbors. Children watch and imitate the actions and norms of their community. There are some communities in and around Rockingham that are stuck in negative cycles and it takes a community-wide effort to break that mold. It won’t happen overnight, but the programs that we put into place today will affect the next generation.

Rockingham has the capacity to be a true “city looking forward,” but no one can do it alone. The city is thirsty for change and a different/innovative approach to our ‘giants.’ I suggest that we try elevating the power of civic engagement to our communities, specifically our youth. So many times, we forget about the importance of teaching young folks about citizenship and service. There is great power in one person making a difference in their community. What we do as citizens always makes a ripple effect upon our children for the positive or negative.

Every time we take our kids to volunteer or serve in the community we are adding a stone to the slingshot of humanity. Only through humanity and a love for all mankind will Rockingham’s giants fall. I challenge you to go forth and spread the good news to our youth that there is a better path forward. Will you? Yes, you!

Michael D. McRae

Rockingham