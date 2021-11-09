To the editor,

For young southern baseball fans of four and five decades past, a trip to an Atlanta Braves game was virtually a rite of passage. The World Series may have been reserved for elites in New York, LA, and St. Louis, but heck, we were just glad to have a big league team east of the Mississippi and south of the Mason-Dixon line. Let those Yankees fans brag about their championships – we had Hammerin’ Hank Aaron and that magical evening in 1974 when he passed their Babe on the home run list!

In our time together the Braves have known plenty of lean years, but Robin and I have still enjoyed our periodic trips to watch them play. Over time we would branch out to see home games with all of the teams, so it seemed natural that attending a World Series became a bucket list item. In our 60s now, and unsure if the Braves would again get this close within our lifetimes, we decided to make it happen. Yep, a trip to a major league park is expensive enough in mid-season; at playoff time the experience can reach deep into your pocket: short-sleeve T-shirts for $50. Three twenties would barely fetch a coupla’ hot dogs, sodas, and a pack of peanuts – if they accepted cash.

Ah, but the game itself was still magical. 47,000 fans kept up their chants and chops all game long, and were rewarded with late back-to-back homers in a win that set the stage for claiming the trophy in Houston a few nights hence. Paul Newberry, an AP sports columnist recently griping about the Braves’ name and iconic chop, should try selling that schtick to those folks!

Now, I doubt there has been a bigger fan of the Braves than my mother-in-law, Lib Pate. A native of Roxboro, Lib was a cousin of the St. Louis Cardinals’ great – and Roxboro’s own – Enos Slaughter, so baseball was practically dyed in the genes for her and daughter Robin. They rooted for the Braves when wins were scarce. A home run by any Brave was a cause for celebration.

Sadly, Lib did not live to see the Braves win a World Series. On the day that the 1992 WS opened in Atlanta, Lib suffered a cerebral hemorrhage and lingered in unconsciousness before passing in a Charlotte hospital 24 hours later. That evening Robin placed the TV’s sound device next to Lib’s ear, and we are convinced that she heard Tommy Glavine pitch a complete game and catcher Damon Berryhill power them to an opening win.

We are also convinced that somewhere up there, Lib and Clarence are joining the long-time Braves’ faithful in this celebration. Maybe we won’t have to wait another quarter-century!

Douglas Smith

Rockingham