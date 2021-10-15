To the editor | Governor Morrison should not be judged under a 21st century lens

To the editor,

Within my lifetime, dating to the mid-1950s, it was politically risky for public leaders in the South to take racially moderate positions – let alone more liberal ones – including opposition to anti-lynching legislation. Just consider Rockingham’s own C. B. Deane, Sr. A thoughtful man, and a politically moderate U.S. Congressman over five terms, he lost his seat after joining a small minority of Congress members from Southern states who refused to sign a 1956 “Southern Manifesto” declaring opposition to the enforcement of racial integration in public schools.

So imagine the potential danger for a Southern politician in the wake of a spike in lynchings during the early years of the 20th century to exhibit even a whiff of moderation. Cameron Morrison had some intemperate racial leanings as a young man in the 1890s. But two decades later, when it counted – as governor of North Carolina – it is clear that he had done a lot of maturing.

In response to lynchings, especially during 1919-20, the Commission On Interracial Cooperation was formed in Atlanta. After a lynching in eastern North Carolina early in his term, Morrison formed a North Carolina Commission On Interracial Cooperation. He actively sent the state militia to known racial trouble spots, declaring: “I want to let the world know that lynchings have ended in North Carolina.” And for the remainder of his term they did.

In fact, state expenditures on public schools increased about 150% under Morrison’s leadership; and, the expansion of the state’s road system he touted in his 1920 campaign came to fruition with several thousand miles of hard surface roads added or in the works. In many ways, Morrison set the table for the state’s reputation in later years as one of progress and moderation, especially compared to Deep South states. Tarheel citizens from all walks of life benefited from the work of this Rockingham native.

Yes, former governor Morrison spoke at the 1930 dedication of the Confederate monument in Rockingham’s town square. Far from the 1890s Morrison, his address acknowledged the Great Depression, and warned against demoralization and spiritual decay, exhorting those gathered to “unselfishly dedicate your hearts to spiritual things,” and, “patriotic things for which the State and the united nation stand.”

The removal of his name from the local correctional facility is a mistake; we should be proud to see Cameron Morrison’s name on any public institution. In an era when meaningful perspective and context have eroded miserably, and historical figures are sandbagged to unrealistic 21st century standards, I suppose it’s too much to expect an even break for a deserving leader.

Douglas Smith

Rockingham