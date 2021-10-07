To the editor | Connecting with The Greatest Generation

To the editor,

In the late evening hours of June 5, 1944, history’s greatest air armada maneuvered in the skies over England where a 5-hour long formation of more than 800 C-47 aircraft charted an invasion course over the English Channel and into Nazi-occupied France. Before dawn, some 13,000 paratroopers of the American 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions had dropped into Normandy and began conducting combat operations hours ahead of the seaborne D-Day invasion.

One C-47 Skytrain, piloted by Lt. Col. John M. Donalson carrying more than a dozen paratroopers of the 101st Airborne, led that hours-long formation. Dubbed ‘That’s All, Brother’ by Donalson – as a message to Adolf Hitler that the days were numbered for his Nazi regime – that plane joined the small pantheon of World War II’s memorable aircraft, such as ‘Enola Gay’ and ‘Bock’s Car’ that dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki; and, the storied ‘Memphis Belle’ that survived 25 bombing missions over occupied Europe without losing a crew member.

‘That’s All, Brother’ was nearly lost to history as it was decommissioned after the war and sold on the surplus market. It passed through a dozen owners before being rescued from a Wisconsin scrapyard over a decade ago. Some $330,000 and over 20,000 man-hours were spent restoring the historic C-47 to its D-Day condition and accurate paint scheme.

At the 2021 convention of the 82nd Airborne Division Association in August, my brother, Billy, and I joined some six dozen other attendees for 25-minute flights on ‘That’s All, Brother’, courtesy of the association’s Lone Star Chapter, and the Central Texas Wing of the Commemorative Air Force that maintains the historic C-47.

It’s not easy to impress toughened old paratroopers, most of them ranging from their 40s into their 90s, with many having seen combat from as long ago as WWII; but, to a person, this group had quieted enough to soak in this historic experience, and drink in the hum of those original 1944 Pratt & Whitney engines.

Unlike Billy, I never jumped from a plane – but this old armored division soldier was just as awed that summer morning in the Texas sky. Who occupied my seat on that long evening 28,193 days ago? I imagine that he was about 19 or 20, and plenty scared, but ready to take on the task.

I sincerely hope he returned safely to our shores … and to decide how much of his story he wanted to share.

Douglas Smith

Rockingham