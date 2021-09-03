Editorial | With COVID worse than ever, we can’t let politics cloud clear data

We, as we’re sure many others did, saw a window of hope early this summer that things would return to normal.

Instead, the spread and impact COVID-19 are reaching beyond the level they were during the peak months of January and February 2021. Our communities are noticeably, understandably war weary.

This is not a time to let our guards down, and certainly not a time to be antagonizing our local officials and elected leaders who have labored over the logistics of maintaining our essential services and routines while keeping everyone as safe as possible. We’ve all seen the videos online of deranged folks yelling at their local school boards claiming mask mandates are child abuse, and yes, we’re anticipating some form of this kind of resistance at the upcoming Richmond County Board of Education meeting.

In the most basic sense, masks are no more a sign of weakness than wearing sunglasses on a bright summer day or gloves when handling wood that is likely to give you splinters. It’s a fundamental level of defense against something that can negatively affect your health — the only difference is that COVID-19 happens to be both life-threatening and highly politicized. Our local health officials have seen no negative impacts resulting from the vaccine apart from the initial, expected reaction that dissipates after a day or two.

It’s time to accept the reality: the vaccines protect from the more severe cases, the masks reduce the spread, and anyone saying otherwise is spreading dangerous lies that could lead our society into further misery.

Locally, we’ve seen the positive impact of vaccines. Of the 127 COVID-19-related deaths, only 7 have been fully vaccinated, meaning that 95.5% of those who have died in Richmond County have not been vaccinated. In August, FirstHealth hospitalized a total 435 COVID-19 patients across all of its campuses. Of those, only 69 were vaccinated, meaning 84% of those hospitalized during that period were not.

The mask mandate by the school system is allowing students to keep learning in person, where they are most successful, without having to alternate between staying home and in-person because one child tests positive. From Aug. 4 to Sept. 1, 169 people between the ages of 0-18 tested positive for the virus. Without masks in school, this number would likely be higher, or at least students would be put back in online learning as soon as there is a threat of an outbreak in the classroom.

We encourage members of the public who feel oppressed by the suggestion that they wear a cloth over their mouth and nose seek the opinions of trusted medical professionals, and scrutinize the sources that they see online. Many so-called experts are, in fact, someone who is paid to talk on the internet and is therefore financially incentivized to push a narrative that will spread far and wide despite being divorced from the truth.

Many of the same people that were casting doubt on the vaccines because they weren’t FDA approved are now turning to unproven alternatives that could have harmful affects to your health.

It’s safe to say that your family doctor would not, as many people online have, advise that you take ivermectin, which is prescribed to treat parasites in humans and farm animals, to prevent or treat COVID-19. Both the FDA and the CDC have warned against using ivermectin in place of a COVID vaccine, and a quick search online will show the destructive effect the drug can have on one’s bowels, especially when people resort to taking the animal-sized dose which is more readily available.

In contrast, the FDA did approve the Pfizer vaccine last month after initially only granting it emergency use.

The fact that those vaccine skeptics are now pushing alternative treatment demonstrates a seismic shift in the consensus around the virus: the skeptics have quietly accepted that COVID-19 is a serious threat and want to protect themselves. After all, you can’t argue with the ever-increasing death toll. Unfortunately, because of political polarization, these rightfully concerned people don’t want to give in to their political enemies by masking in public and taking the vaccine.

It is imperative for the health of our individual families and our broader communities that we shed the concerns about the political scoreboard and turn our attention to those in the medical field working in the public’s best interest.