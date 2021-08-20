To the editor,

I have never met Ellen or Randy Jordan, but Robin and I would enjoy trading notes with them. The Jordans were featured in the August 4 Daily Journal for having recently completed a full circuit of visits to all major league baseball teams. Their journey began in 1995, and finished earlier this season. I know they had a ball (excuse the pun); we sure did.

While I had seen several big league games since 1968, Robin’s and my trek through the parks together began with her first one, in Atlanta, on April 19, 1985, less than 9 months after our wedding. Nolan Ryan started for Houston, and the game was a rarity as the Braves chased him in the fourth inning after 10 hits, 6 runs, and only 1 strikeout.

We completed our quest in Denver on our 33rd anniversary – an August 3 in 2017 that proved so cold that I bought a blanket for warmth about mid-game. The Rockies’ 5 – 4 win over the Mets ended, oddly, in a “walk-off” walk where the victors did not need a hit! As baseball is steeped in statistics, it’s interesting that the younger of those August 3 starting pitchers – Colorado’s German Marquez – was born 519 days after the great Nolan Ryan threw his last official pitch.

There were notable games along our way. The Blue Jays’ Dustin McGowan lost a no-hit bid against the Rockies on June 24, 2007, in the 9th inning of a game in Toronto. In New York’s Shea Stadium during June, 2008, we saw Seattle’s Felix Hernandez smack the only grand slam home run by an American League pitcher since the advent of the designated hitter rule in 1973. San Francisco’s stadium swayed gently to an earthquake, centered 2 hours away, during our visit in May, 2002. Then Barry Bonds rocked the fans with a homer into the bay beyond right field!

Baltimore’s Camden Yards changed the dynamics of baseball parks in 1992, and we saw advanced notices of those plans during a 1989 game in the city’s old Memorial Stadium. Since its debut, CY has remained our favorite ballyard. A 2006 game in Houston is still the most significant in our travels. Had the visiting Cardinals not rallied from a 2-run deficit with 2 out in the 9th inning, their season record would have forced them to miss the playoffs and their eventual World Series victory.

The stadium attendants in Milwaukee are considered by Robin to be the friendliest. We are still shaking our heads over shelling out $25 for two ‘dinky’ hot dogs and three small Cokes in Yankee Stadium … welcome to “the show”! Speaking of hot dogs, Oakland’s are among the best; Robin was underwhelmed, however, by the famed ‘Dodger Dogs’.

Perhaps someday we can hear more of the Jordans’ horsehide saga!

Douglas Smith

Rockingham