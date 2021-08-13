Opinion | How housing protections were extended

It seemed a foregone conclusion.

The U.S. House had adjourned July 30, representatives dispersing to all corners of the country. They’d done so without extending the federal eviction moratorium, which would doubtless lead to a flurry of evictions — evictions of families, led by unemployed parents, with nowhere to go but to the streets and homeless shelters.

But one woman, Cori Bush, a first-term Democratic congresswoman from St. Louis, remained in Washington, D.C. Remained at the Capitol, in fact, on the Capitol steps. From there, she tweeted: “Many of my Democratic colleagues chose to go on vacation early today rather than staying to vote to keep people in their homes. I’ll be sleeping outside the Capitol tonight. We’ve still got work to do.”

She slept on the Capitol steps through the weekend and into last week, still tweeting to rally support.

Perhaps her most compelling argument: “I’m a formerly unhoused Congresswoman, and I know that people will die if we let the eviction moratorium expire.”

Not everyone appreciated her stance. Her hometown newspaper, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, wrote that she “clearly misunderstands the complicated process required to restore the moratorium.”

But her protest generated increasing attention and support and on Tuesday, President Biden announced a 60-day extension of an eviction moratorium — first instituted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under former President Trump’s administration — covering areas overrun with the delta variant. His action gives families — an estimated 6.2 million to 10 million American households currently live under the threat of eviction — at least a few more nights to find a way forward.

That won’t be easy, especially as the delta variant surges in some parts of the country. The U.S. is still down about 6 million jobs from pre-COVID times — jobs that may not be returning. As some steel and coal workers have explained to the American people, it’s not easy to surrender one career path — one that has called for a lifetime investment — and start processing microchips instead.

As with many politicians, we don’t agree with everything that Bush says and does, especially her more controversial statements about defunding the police. But compassionate people should appreciate her efforts to prevent the kind of homelessness she herself experienced several times in her life. Especially in the midst of a deadly pandemic, exacerbated by medical-fact deniers, having four walls inside which to retreat is a form of protection to which everyone should have access — and without which many will indeed die.

The legal soundness of Biden’s 11th-hour extension is questionable; he has admitted that it could be overturned by the courts. At least one Republican legislator has said his action is cause for impeachment. (Suddenly the bar is set very low.)

But the CDC is explicitly authorized by Congress to make and enforce regulations that are necessary to prevent the transmission of communicable diseases. That’s applicable now.

And at least Biden is acting on behalf of the American people, rather than for his own political gain.

We’ve also seen compassionate action on this front from local housing advocates, including members of Housing Justice Now, which is working to prevent evictions related to COVID. We appreciate their efforts.

We’re not without understanding for landlords. Many are no moguls, but own one or two properties on which they rely for income. They have mortgages and taxes to pay. Government relief should cover their needs as well.

COVID is not only challenging in and of itself; it has revealed many of the cracks in our systems, including ballooning medical costs and the income inequality that makes it difficult for families to survive — and save for emergencies — on low wages.

This emergency — this public health crisis — has lingered for too long. Again, we encourage everyone who has not been vaccinated to do so. Help all of us put this behind us.