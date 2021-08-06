Editorial | Two local giants

Richmond County lost two towering leaders on Thursday: James Clemmons and Richard Conder.

The staff of the Daily Journal has interacted frequently with Clemmons in his role as sheriff, seeking information on criminal activity, covering his many public appearances and following his role with President Donald Trump’s Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice and Governor Roy Cooper’s North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice.

Our staff can recall times when he was seen calling the shots during a standoff with a gunman in a home, a video of him playing in the street with a child he met driving by, and accompanying local children through the aisles at Walmart last December for the Sheriff’s Office’s first Shop with a Deputy shopping spree.

His death at age 60 comes at a time when he seemed to have much more to give as a leader and public servant. The last time he appeared in our pages was on July 1 when he spoke at the Stop the Violence March in Dobbins Heights, an event which was started in 2002 by a mother grieving the loss of her son to gun violence, and is carried on today by a woman who has lost several family members to gun violence.

Each year, the speakers’ passion shows that the wounds of gun violence do not heal. They plead with the next generation to find a better path than this dead end. Clemmons, after a year of widespread criticism of law enforcement conduct — as he did in the midst of the protests last summer — struck a difficult chord, condemning instances of police brutality, overreach and carelessness shown on viral videos but standing up for law enforcement’s role in protecting communities from those that mean to do harm.

Before the crowd he wished was bigger, he called for the public to take an active role in improving the communities around them rather than trying to take on the concept of law enforcement as a whole. He pointed to a sign bearing George Floyd’s face with the words “rest in peace,” and said, “What about those other faces in our own community that are now resting in peace and yet we don’t speak their names and we don’t see their faces.”

Clemmons said that we “can’t arrest our way” out of the problem of gun violence, and instead called for change starting at the most fundamental level: the family.

“Let’s stop the violence by strengthening the family,” Clemmons said. “Let’s stop the violence by getting together and being that neighbor that speaks out on what they see and know that it’s wrong.”

When largest protest in Richmond County inspired by Floyd’s death in police custody was planned last summer, Clemmons coordinated with Rockingham police to keep protesters safe and prevent any outbursts of violence. Afterwards, he went to speak to the protesters himself in person.

Whether you agreed with him or not, he was out in front leading.

While our young staff never had the opportunity to meet former Chairman of the Board of Commissioners and State Senator Richard Conder, the impact he had on Richmond County is apparent. His name is emblazoned on Richmond Community College’s campus and the Learning Resources Center bears his name to honor his contributions, which included serving as president of the RCC Foundation Board and as a member of the Education Committee in the Senate where he helped secure state funding to expand the college in the 1980s.

The Daily Journal quoted Dr. Dale McInnis, current president of RCC, in 2013 saying, “Without Richard Conder, we would not have this building that bears his name (the J. Richard Conder Learning Resources Center) or the L. G. and Carrie B. DeWitt Computer Center.”

At the time, Conder said, “This college is an ongoing success story for this community. I am proud of how much it has grown over the last 50 years and I am very optimistic of the direction the current leadership is taking it.”

Conder’s family has asked, in lieu of flowers, that the public make a donation to the RCC Foundation here: http://richmondcc.edu/about-us/rcc-foundation/donate-here-rcc-foundation.