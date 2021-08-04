Leon Smith | A plea: Get vaccinated so we can enjoy life again

This morning, during my walk, a pickup truck met me, drove on past, then backed up.

From its cab, a friend had several stories for me, one of which affects us all. important, but one universal and essential.

“My son took six kids to camp,” he said. “They came back, different than when they left.”

He went on to tell me that that the kids and their chaperone had attended a church camp and you might well assume that they met the Lord there. Some surely did.

But that is not my story.

While at camp, these kids met an evil force, one that had been running rampant, then seemed to be almost vanquished, but now is returning with renewed vigor. And three of the six were changed by it….when they contracted COVID-19.

The other three had been vaccinated against COVID.

For several weeks, with no prompting from any source, my spirit has been troubled that COVID might return. As a result, I have begun wearing my mask inside public places, even though I completed the vaccination series in February.

My spirit is troubled because the peace and joy we have relished over the last several months — meeting each other, unmasked, in church and other public gatherings — could be on its way to a halt.

Once it seemed that the good guys had won. But now the newspapers say that COVID is returning, striking the unvaccinated… kids as well as others.

COVID meets the Lord’s standards for the enemy: it wants to steal our joy, kill, our bodies and destroy our peace. The vaccines are our defense … if we receive them.

If you have not done so, please get vaccinated, yourself.

Please encourage your loved ones to do so.

Please pray that the Lord will take away the dread of the vaccine, and that everyone will become vaccinated.

All this because the abundant life, which we have just begun to enjoy again, is in grave danger. Such will not be so if we act.

Thanks for doing so.