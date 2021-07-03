To the editor | Questioning renewed debate on General Lee

To the editor,

In an August 5, 1975 ceremony at Arlington House – the former Lee mansion at the center of Arlington National Cemetery – President Gerald Ford signed legislation fully restoring the US citizenship of General Robert E. Lee. 1975 was hardly a time caught in the grip of “Lost Cause” mythology; plenty of scholarship was available about Lee’s life. His citizenship might have been restored much earlier except his notarized Oath of Allegiance to the US, signed by Lee in October 1865, was lost until discovery in the National Archives in 1970.

The law restoring his citizenship included 18 Senate co-sponsors, including the liberal lion, Hubert Humphrey; and, its 407-10 approval by an overwhelmingly Democratic House necessarily included more than a few northern progressives. It was a time clearly removed from current hysterics and penchant for tearing away the nation’s positive values and its heroes.

President Ford’s remarks included Lee’s observation about his Oath of Allegiance: “This war being at an end, the Southern states having laid down their arms, and the questions … between them and the Northern states having been decided, I believe it … the duty of everyone to unite in the restoration of the country and the re-establishment of peace and harmony.”

In Charles Bracelen Flood’s wonderful study of Lee’s final years, “Lee: The Last Years” (1981), we learn how the former CSA general assumed leadership of a moribund, nearly bankrupt, school – Virginia’s Washington College – and transformed it through ahead-of-his-time innovation into the vibrant institute of learning and inquiry that it exists to this day as Washington and Lee University. He even attracted the support of such lights as the abolitionist Henry Ward Beecher and Chicago financier Cyrus McCormick.

I realize that “virtue-signaling”, “wokeism”, and political correctness are all the rage now, but what is Thomas Mills’ beef with the long-deceased General Lee in the June 23 Daily Journal? Mills even trundled out the “traitor” canard. A union where one-third of its states secede is one in need of re-definition, not one for finger-pointing at “traitors”. By 1865 and the war’s aftermath, the nation had been re-defined, which Lee clearly acknowledged. If his late 1860s contemporaries could recognize that, as well as a much-later U.S. president and Congress, why can’t Mr. Mills and his ilk?

Generations of folks, southerners and otherwise – particularly those us with a little silver in our hair – revere the old general, college president, and gentleman … and always will.

Douglas Smith

Rockingham