Brian Bloom | Tell us about the angels in your life

I don’t remember their names, only their actions. I cannot recall their physical features, but I will never forget the ramifications of their deeds.

They were neighbors and strangers, they were young and some were in the twilight of their life. They spanned the socio-economic scale, from the wealthy to those who gave despite how little they had.

They were professionals and retirees, children and coworkers, religious and agnostic and they all shared the one remarkable trait in that they lived by the Golden Rule: treating others as they would want to be treated themselves.

I personally am not a religious man. I go to church, I try to practice giving unto others, I may not always love my neighbors, but I certainly like them and I am constantly searching for the answer to happiness but haven’t been willing to give my faith to anyone teaching.

But I believe in kindness, even when I sometimes fail to practice the same. I support charity, sometimes falling short in fulfilling my promise. And I recognize goodness, if not in my actions, in the actions of hundreds, nay millions around the globe.

I’ve witnessed actions of charity that brings tears to my eyes even today and I marvel at those who modestly give of themselves no matter the circumstance.

I remember when the first weeks of COVID dominated our headlines and immediately social media was filled with individuals offering to help those afraid to leave their homes. I remember when hurricanes hit and thousands rushed to the aid of strangers.

And today, I want you to tell us about the people who have helped you, or a neighbor or a friend. Maybe they take shut-ins to the doctor or mow lawns for those who cannot. Maybe they are the first to volunteer for church suppers or have coached youth sports for decades.

Maybe they work behind the scenes, content to give others the spotlight or maybe they have done acts of kindness for so long you just come to expect them to continue.

These are what I like to call “Angels Among Us,” and this newspaper wants to honor them and others for making the world, the town, the block, and the street just a little better place to live.

Last year these people were saluted in the pages of a magazine that showcased their generosity of time and/or talent. This year we will continue that tradition but include a banquet complete with awards and applause.

I know they are out there. I’ve heard whispers of them since my arrival in the fall of 2019. You know them too. Maybe you are one, or maybe it’s your wife, your husband, your parent, your child, your neighbor, coworker or parishioner who, because of their commitment to helping others, are an Angel Among Us. Look in the pages of this newspaper, go to our website or social media postings and tell us who is an Angel worth honoring.

The deadlines fast approaching so submit your angel nomination by July 23 to [email protected]

