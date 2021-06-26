Richmond County 4-H Chicken Show

On the morning of Saturday, June 19, there was some activity at the Hamlet Fairgrounds and it wasn’t because of fair rides and funnel cakes.

To beat the heat, eighteen Richmond county 4-H’ers lined up at 9 A.M. sharp to show off their chickens they have worked so hard to raise for the annual chicken show. Last year the chicken show was virtual due to COVID-19 restrictions, so it was refreshing to see our showmen demonstrating their knowledge and working with their birds in person.

To be eligible to participate in the chicken show, 4-H’ers must complete the chicken project, which is comprised of a weekly class, and an educational record book which teaches them about a chicken’s life cycle, components of an egg, and even the body parts of the chicken. Participants are also expected to document the growth of their chickens and keep track of the costs associated with raising them.

This year, our breeds that participants had the option to raise were Silkies, Speckled Sussex, Black Australorps and broilers (meat chickens). The chicken project is a twelve-week commitment; it begins when showmen pick up their chicks which are around 4 days old and wraps up after the chicken show.

The first category of our show was the showmanship portion. This category is focused more on the showman than the bird. The judge looked for the participants’ knowledge of their chicken and how well they could present themselves and handle their bird. Our showmanship category was divided into two age groups, Senior and Junior.

Senior showmanship:

• First place — Gavin Applewhite

• Second place — Eveie Futrell

• Third place — Caroline DeAguilar

Junior showmanship:

• First place — Ella Shelley

• Second place — Elliot Samuel IV

• Third place — Kevin Pankey

The judge also places the top three for each breed class which includes, Speckled Sussex, Black Australorp, Silkie and Broiler. For each breed class, the judge makes his placings based on the looks, disposition and confirmation of the chickens.

Speckled Sussex winners:

• First place — Sabrina DeAguilar

• Second place — Tobey Lunceford

• Third place — Caroline Robbins

Black Asutralorp winners:

• First place — Chaz Munn

• Second place — Tobey Lunceford

• Third place — Caroline DeAguilar

Silkie winners:

• First place — Elliot Samuel IV

• Second place — Ford Applewhite

• Third place — Gavin Applewhite

Broiler winners:

• First place — Rhett Shelley

• Second place — Ella Shelley

• Third place — Tobey Lunceford

All of our 4-H’ers did an outstanding job at the chicken show. We want to congratulate everyone for their hard work and effort put into raising their birds and sticking through the whole twelve- week project! This project not only teaches our youth about responsibility and how to care for animals, it also exposes them to the importance of animal agriculture and that our food just doesn’t show up at the grocery store. They also get to reap the benefit of their hens laying fresh eggs right in their backyard!

We greatly appreciate our sponsors, Farm Bureau of Richmond County and United Way. Also, we thank the Hamlet Lion’s Club for allowing us to utilize their facilities to hold our show. Lastly, we thank Richard Goforth, our Extension Poultry specialist, for taking the time out of his schedule to judge! We could not have a successful show without all of their support. If you have any questions about the chicken project or Richmond County 4-H please contact the Richmond County Extension office at (910) 997-8255.

Anthony Growe is the Livestock and Row Crop agent for the Richmond County Cooperative Extension.