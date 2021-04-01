Rick Stanfield | Keep a watch for God’s signals

A group of priests watched as it rained for days. The city leaders sent emergency management by to help them evacuate, and several accepted the assistance. The rain continued the following day. The department of conservation sent four-wheel drive vehicles by the church. All but two priests left. On day three, the water had breached the church walls. The two remaining ministers were standing in a waist-deep river running through the holy meeting place’s interior.

The state sent the water patrol over with a boat to evacuate the last two. One decided to leave, and one said, “I’m staying here. God will take care of me.” The rain continued, and the last priest perished in the rising water. The priest got to Heaven and asked God why He didn’t come for him? God replied, “I sent emergency management, the conservation department, and boats to save you, but you refused.”

Jeremiah 33:3 — “Call to me and I will answer you and tell you great and unsearchable things you do not know.”

I believe there are thousands of people who die miserably and I’m certain God did not intend for this to happen. Sometimes, it feels like it may be easier to just say, “God’s got this.” While you’re waiting, He’s sent an abundance of opportunities to help you, but many people continue to wait for the easy way. God never said it was going to be simple, but He promises to be with us.

If you’re unhappy, I’ll assure you God is sending you help, but you must watch, listen, be still, and hope for that assistance.

It may be a police officer, firefighter, teacher, janitor, the cashier at Walmart, or your neighbor, so take the time to listen for the help God is sending you.

Your community is full of disciples, so don’t miss out on the message. Even better, be one of those disciples and spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ by doing the work of God for the people in need who may not even be aware that they need it.

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, professor, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” For more information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com.