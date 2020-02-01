Church Calendar

The deadline for church briefs is noon Thursday for publication the following Friday. To have your event listed, email [email protected], call 910-817-2675 or drop off your news at 607 E. Broad Ave., Suite B. Please be sure to include the name and address of your church, as well as the time, date and place of each event you wish published. Please be sure to include the full names of speakers.

Feb. 2

Saint Luke #2 Freewill Baptist Church located at 119 Morrow St. in Hamlet will hold a morning service at 10:30 a.m. with Minister Angela Renee Wilson delivering the message.

Cross Road Ministries will have a Homecoming beginning with a singing performance by 2nd Chance Ministries at 11 a.m. at the church located on Boyd Lake Road in Hamlet. A covered dish lunch will be provided after the service. For more info contact Rev. Thad Parsons at 910-582-4617.

Feb. 4

Freedom Baptist Church will host the EMBRACE Ladies meeting at 7 p.m.

Feb. 7

Faith Assembly Outreach Ministries will host a Night of Faith at 7 p.m. at 148 Daniels St. in Hamlet. Guest speaker is Apostle Joann Davis of Greater Glory Outreach Ministries in Laurel Hill.

Feb. 7 – Feb. 8

Freedom Ministries #1 will have their plate dinners to support their building fund at 10 a.m. at the church located at 211 Earle Franklin Dr. in Dobbins Heights. Dinners include chicken wingettes, fish, croakers, whiting, barbecue with sites potato salad, cole slaw, baked beans and rolls with desert. Contact 910-434-4825 or 910-206-7521.

Feb. 15

Faith Missionary Baptist Church will host “The Door” Women’s Conference 2020 from 10 a.m. to 1 pm. at the church located at 276 Hatcher Rd. in Rockingham. Lunch will be provided.

Feb. 23

The Wayman Chapel AME Zion Church Usher Board Anniversary will be held at 3 p.m. at the church located at 451 Osborne Rd. in Hamlet. The messenger for this program will be the Rev. Ebbie Abraham, pastor of the Bennettsville Parish. All ushers asked to dress in uniforms. For more info, call Charles Bright at 843-537-0950 or the number above.

ONGOING

First Baptist Church will hold a Women’s Ministry at 11:30 a.m. every 1st Saturday of the month at 329 West Ave. in Hamlet.

Band No. 2 of The Church Of God offers home-bound prayer meetings for those who can’t get to church as the result of illness. Call for an appointment for prayer or Bible study in your home, 910-997-1213.

Calvary Baptist Church, 406 McDonald Ave., Hamlet, will open its doors 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays to pray for the nation. For information, call 910-582-0289. The church offers Sunday School at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 and evening worship at 6:30 p.m. Sundays. Wednesday night Bible study at 7 p.m.

Community Bible Study, 7 p.m. Thursdays, 325 Long Drive, Rockingham, across from Perdue. For information, contact Evangelist Robert David Sr., 910-461-9186.

East Rockingham Freewill Baptist Church invites you to visit their Sunday School at 10 a.m. and their sermons at 11 a.m. Sunday night 6 p.m. and Wednesday prayer meeting 7 p.m. Come and hear the word of God preached by our Pastor Johnny Johnson. The church is located at 189 Airport Rd. Contact Barbara 910-997-3481.

Faith Assembly Outreach Ministries, 148 Daniels St., Hamlet, offers a soup kitchen 9-10:15 a.m. every Sunday and 5:45-6:45 p.m. every Tuesday. Food furnished by the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and donations. No one turned away. The church also offers Sunday breakfast and delivery at 9 a.m., Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. and morning worship at 11:45. Every second Sunday,it offers its Sister 2 Sister program at 4:30 p.m. The church holds Tuesday Bible study at 7 p.m., Friday morning food box at 10:30,Friday night service at 7:30 and Saturday morning food box at 10:30. The church prayer line is open noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Call 910-716-9106 to have someone pray with you. Or call to leave a prayer request. A minister will return your call.

Fellowship Prayer Breakfast, 9 a.m. the third Wednesday of each month, Hamlet Senior Center, 102 Veterans Drive, Hamlet. There is a small cost.

Greater Harvest Pentecostal Holiness Church at 8720 Peeles Chapel Road, Laurel Hill, NC will have worship services on the first,third and fifth Sunday’s of the month. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. and the morning worship service will begin at 11 a.m.

New Foundation Outreach Ministry, prayer line, 712-451-0927, at 8 a.m., noon and 8 p.m. Access code: 611125. Call in to have someone to pray with.

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1596 US 74 E., Hamlet, will have a community prayer service at 6 p.m. each Tuesday.

Prayer Deliverance Ministries, 108 School St., Rockingham, offers food to the homeless each Wednesday.

Rockingham Church of Christ, US 74 E., Rockingham, offers a free home Bible study by mail for those who find the Bible hard to understand. Call 910-895-4035, and clearly leave your name and mailing address.

Sidney Grove Church of Deliverance, 401 McIntyre Road, Ellerbe, will have community Bible study at 7 p.m. each Thursday and community prayer, noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays.

Freedom Baptist Church worship services are at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday mornings; Sunday School at 10 a.m. on Sunday mornings;Bible Study/Mid-week Service on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Mt. Stephen AME Zion Church is holding a noonday prayer every Monday. The community is invited. For more information call Rev. Carol Turner at 704-475-1018.

East Rockingham Freewill Baptist Church located at 189 Airport Rd. invites the community to visit and attend their church services. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m., preaching at 11 a.m. and again Sunday night at 6 p.m. They also hold a Wednesday prayer meeting at 7 p.m. Come and hear the word of God preached by our Pastor Johnny Johnson. For more information please call Barbara at 910-997-3481.

Freedom Ministries #1 every Sunday holds Sunday School at 10 a.m., morning service at 11:30 a.m. and every second Sunday there is an evening service at 2:30 p.m. Contact is Overseer R.J. Ingram at 910-206-2002.

Faith and Healing Christian Center Full Gospel Ministries, Inc. located at 127 Ivy Lane Cheraw, South Carolina 29520 is asking Women Pastors, Women Ministers, Women 1st Ladies and Christ Like Women to join our Women Alliance. You may also join our women on the move Choir. Place: Faith and Healing Christian Center, 127 Ivy Lane, Fisher Hill Community, Cheraw, S.C. 29520 Meeting Dates: Each 3rd Saturday Time:5:00 P.M. Our Prayer Crusade also continues each 3rd Saturday at 6:00 P.M. Prophetess Mattie L. Nichols, Pastor Tel. 843-537-9567.