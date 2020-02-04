The deadline for all Community Calendar items is 12 p.m. every Friday and will appear in the following Tuesday’s paper ONLY. To list your event, email [email protected], call 910-817-2675 or drop off your news at 607 E. Broad Ave., Suite B. Please send an email or call as soon as possible if your event is canceled.

Feb. 7

Voter registration deadline for the 2020 primary election to be held March 3. If you have not registered by that date you will still be able to register and vote during the early voting period but not on the day of the primary, March 3. For more information call the Richmond County Board of Elections at 910-997-8253.

Fish Dinner Sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mt. Pisgah AME Zion Church. There will be croakers or whitties, baked beans, cole slaw, cornbread, cake, drinks. Eat in or take out. Call 910-206-1081 for more information.

The St. James Catholic Church Annual BBQ will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the church. Eat in or take out. Dishes include pulled pork BBQ or half chicken plate, both pit cooked. Served with beans, coleslaw, rolls and homemade brownies. Get tickets now or at the door by calling 910-582-0207. Orders of 5 or more plates can be delivered.

Feb. 8

Ellerbe Grove Missionary Baptist Health Fair from 1 to 2 p.m. at 162 Ellerbe Grove Church Rd. in Rockingham. The Schotland Health Care System is joining efforts to make your community healthier. There will be FREE health screenings for cholesterol, blood sugar and blood pressure. Call or text 910-248-9791 to register.

Princess Night hosted by Captain D’s will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Captain D’s location at 1246 E. Broad Ave. in Rockingham. Bring your little Princess in for an enchanted evening. 50% off kids meals with an adult purchase. Limited 2 kids meals per adult. You will also be able to take pictures to remember your special evening.

Feb. 13

Annual Celebration featuring The Rock Awards from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cole Auditorium. The event is hosted by the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce.

Feb. 13 – Feb. 29

Early voting will begin Thursday, Feb. 13 and ends Saturday, Feb. 29. The early voting location is the Richmond County Cooperative Extension Office located at 123 Caroline St. in Rockingham. Its hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 15, Feb. 22, and Feb. 29.

Feb. 15

22nd Attempt Feat of February Party from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hide-A-Way Tavern located at 188 Billy Covington Rd. The pre-Daytona, Valentines Day Party & Oyster Roast is coming to Rockingham, NC! Come out and enjoy FREE oysters (raw and steamed) while they last, food will be available as well. There will be live music by Fair Warning, a Diamond Heart Pendant Raffle, Flat Screen TV Raffle, people games, burnout contest, best bike on the lot awards, and all the biker shenanigans you can handle.

Improv Night hosted by the Richmond Community Theatre will be held at 7 p.m. at the theatre located at 111 East Washington St. in Rockingham. This is a perfect opportunity to treat your Valentine to some laughs. The event is open to all ages. Call (910) 997-3765 for more information.

Feb. 17

Engineering Tour: Hamlet Campus registration will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. by going to http://richmondcc.edu/contact-us/visit-us or by contacting Kacie Hamby at (910) 410-1839 or by email at krhamby@richmondcc.edu. Schedule a date and time to tour Richmond Community College’s campuses. You may schedule to have a campus tour starting Feb. 17 through April 30, with various times and dates in between. Whether you’re familiar with our academic programs or just looking at your options for college, you can visit RCC at the campus in Hamlet or Laurinburg.

Heath Services Tour: Hamlet Campus registration will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. by going to http://richmondcc.edu/contact-us/visit-us or by contacting Kacie Hamby at (910) 410-1839 or by email at krhamby@richmondcc.edu. Schedule a date and time to tour Richmond Community College’s campuses. You may schedule to have a campus tour starting Feb. 17 through April 30, with various times and dates in between. Whether you’re familiar with our academic programs or just looking at your options for college, you can visit RCC at the campus in Hamlet or Laurinburg.

Feb. 19

Free eCommerce Training Courses will be held from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Cole Auditorium in Hamlet. The first course will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will cover “Growing Your Business with an Online Store.” Follow the link to register: https://www.ncsbc.net/workshop.aspx?ekey=400400008. The second runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and covers “Building Your Shopify Online Store.” Follow the link to register: https://www.ncsbc.net/workshop.aspx?ekey=400400009. The third runs from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and covers “Driving Traffic With Paid Online Ads.” Follow the link to register: https://www.ncsbc.net/workshop.aspx?ekey=400400010. Call 910.410.1687 or email: [email protected] for more information.

Feb. 20

Coffee Connections at the Salty Bean Coffee Co. will be held from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at 490 Wiregrass Rd. in Rockingham. The event is hosted by the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce.

Feb. 22

Pee Dee River Catfish Tournament will be held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the boat ramp located at 1425 West US 74. Registration will begin at 5:30 a.m. the morning of the tournament. Weigh in will be a 4 p.m. This will be a trailing event. You may use one of the three public ramps only. The Hwy 74 boat ramp, Diggs Tract (dairy barn) or the Blewett Falls Dam boat ramp. If you have any questions contact Kevin Lambert on Facebook messenger or at 910-730-3503. The event is hosted by the Team Lambert Catfishing Guide Service.

APW Presents: Live Pro Wrestling from 6 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. at the Richmond County Rescue Squad located at 1004 Rockingham Rd. in Rockingham.

Hardwired will rock Hudson Brothers Deli from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Feb. 29

Sister Hazel will perform from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Richmond Community College’s Cole Auditorium located at 1042 W. Hamlet Ave. in Hamlet. Originating from Gainesville, Fla., Sister Hazel emerged onto the rock scene in 1993 with elements of jangle pop, folk rock, classic rock and Southern rock. Their song “All for You” topped the adult alternative charts during the summer of 1997, and its success propelled their album to platinum status. They will be performing in Hamlet at the Richmond Community College Cole Auditorium as a show in the Fidelity Rock’N Country series.