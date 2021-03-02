RCC partners with VBC to prepare folks for life-changing careers

HAMLET – Stacey Drake was getting help with her resume at the Career & Transfer Center on the Hamlet Campus of Richmond Community College when she learned about a pre-employment class that was preparing people to work for a local company. Having recently moved to the area from Virginia and working as a receptionist at a veterinarian’s office, Drake decided to check out the class and see what doors it may open for her.

Drake is now a sheetrock finisher for VBC | Manufacturer – Hamlet, a company that manufactures pre-fabricated components that are used in the multi-family residential, student housing, and hospitality construction markets. The company is a division of the Volumetric Building Companies (VBC).

VBC partnered with RCC to offer the class that prepares people for the work environment of VBC.

“Partnering with VBC on this pre-employment class was a great example of how RCC can help local companies establish a quality workforce as well as help people find a career that improves their lives,” said Workforce Training Program Director Leighton Bell.

Drake loves her job at VBC and wants to work in every department at some point so she can learn as much as she can about modular construction. She also likes the team environment at VBC and seeing a finished product come together.

“We all work together and communicate to make sure each job is done. If someone needs help, we all pitch in and do our part,” Drake said. “I love my drywall and sand and paint team.”

Working at VBC has helped Drake and her family. Not only does she earn more money than at her previous job, she also has more time after work to be with her children.

“I feel my career life is in a better place now because I actually love to come to work and I love my job,” Drake said. “I can see myself retiring from VBC.”

Amanda Holm and Benetta Quick are two other women who attended the VBC pre-employment class at RCC and became permanent employees at the manufacturer. Holm, who is a single mother of two, said the class helped her prepare for the interview process and how to handle situations that may arise in the workplace.

Quick said the VBC class at RCC taught her how to do things “the VBC way,” which includes being efficient.

“I love to paint, so I work in the sand and paint department. The work I do is like putting the final touches on the modular home,” Quick said. “When I paint, I try to make sure the finished product is worthy of the customers.”

RCC has supported the training and pre-employment needs for VBC since its arrival to Hamlet in 2019.

“I believe all industry should have a relationship with their local educational institutions,” said Clifton Dial, Training Manager for VBC. “Richmond Community College has been such a valuable resource for not only VBC Manufacturing, but for many local industries in Scotland and Richmond counties. We hope to continue to build on our relationship with RCC and continue to educate the local workforce on off-site construction – modular construction.”

RCC also has a Customized Training Program that provides education, training and support services for new, expanding and existing business and industry through collaborative partnerships. For more information, call (910) 410-1700 or visit www.richmondcc.edu.