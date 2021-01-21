Certified PA joins FirstHealth Family Medicine

HAMLET — Certified physician assistant Jaclyn Bates became a full-time provider for FirstHealth Family Medicine – Hamlet in late December.

Bates, who has worked for FirstHealth Urogynecology since last August, has years of experience in both family medicine and urgent care. She said she’s excited to work full-time in family medicine.

“I enjoy being able to manage a patient in their entirety along with often caring for their family members as well. This is a great asset when it comes to understanding a patient’s day-to-day life in order to create a plan of care that is best for their overall well-being,” Bates said.

Originally from Emerald Isle, Bates attended The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise and sports science. It was during her time at UNC that she became interested in practicing medicine.

“One of my counselors at UNC suggested I look into the field of medicine,” Bates recalled. “I acted on her advice and became a certified nursing assistant and worked at UNC Hospitals. I realized very quickly that I wanted to further my education in medicine.”

Bates went on to earn a master’s in medical science from Methodist University in Fayetteville and has practiced as a certified physician assistant in urogynecology, primary care and urgent care.

“My philosophy of care is to devise a treatment plan for each patient in order to coordinate with their personal goals and the availability of additional medical support,” she said. “I also work with each patient to follow standards of care that will lead to the best outcomes possible.”

Bates and her husband are proud parents to 2-year-old Lydia and 5-year-old Barrett and their beloved dog, Buckley. When she’s not caring for patients, she enjoys spending time with friends and family, exercising and gardening.

For information or to schedule a visit with FirstHealth Family Medicine – Hamlet (104 Rice Street), call 910-582-4003