Rockingham Coldwell Banker earns prestigious award

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham office of Coldwell Banker Preferred Properties has been named a Gold level Coldwell Banker Premier Office for 2019, which is one of the highest honors given to Coldwell Banker offices.

This is the 6th year the Rockingham office has been awarded a distinguished Premier Office award by Coldwell Banker.

Coldwell Banker Preferred Properties was voted 2019’s Best of Best Real Estate Company and Debra Parsons, Broker/Owner was voted 2019’s Best of the Best Realtor by the Richmond County Daily Journal’s readers.

Preferred Properties recently relocated to their newly renovated home office on Harrington Square, uptown in Rockingham. The Grand Re-Opening (Open House) is planned for October and details will be announced soon. Coldwell Banker Preferred Properties is located at 106 E. Washington St., Rockingham and can be reached at (910) 895-6960.