Northeastern Technical College recruiting first student-athletes

Northeastern Technical College (NETC) is actively recruiting student-athletes to compete in collegiate level Esports this Fall semester. Student-Athletes must be enrolled full time at NETC (12 credit hours) and maintain a 2.0 GPA for the semester.

Esports is a competitive sport where participants compete with each other on various video gaming platforms. NETC’s coed Esports team will participate in PC-based multiplayer competitions. Valorant (PC), CS: GO (PC), Hearthstone (PC), R6 (PC), Madden 21 (PS4), Super Smash (Switch), Rocket League (PC), Overwatch (PC) are the games available for competition this fall.

NETC is a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). The association provides two-year colleges with governance, competition, and national championships. NJCAA also guides two-year colleges on how to build and operate successful Esports programs. Tyler Nolan, NETC Esports Coach, has been working with the association to organize Esports at the college. He is overseeing NETC’s recruitment efforts.

“We are looking for student-athletes who want to build a successful competitive program,” Nolan said. “Our Esports program is a great opportunity for student-athletes looking to compete while completing their education.”

Sports, in general, provide many benefits to colleges by boosting enrollment, improving student engagement, and promoting the college brand. Esports is the first of many sports NETC plans to bring to the college.

If you are interested in being apart of NETC’s Esports program, visit www.netc.edu to fill out an interest form or call (800) 921-7399 for more information.