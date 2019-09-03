6 Utility workers advance skills at RCC

HAMLET — Six people recently completed the week-long Transformer Concepts class at Richmond Community College, gaining a broader knowledge of transformers used in the power industry.

Michael Bowers and Marcos Alcantara-Kelly from Richmond County, Steve Ellerbe Sr. and Tommy Hayes from Marlboro Electric Cooperative, and Austin Shelley and Terry Powers from the City of Bennettsville, S.C., completed the course.

The Transformer Concepts class provided instruction on basic transformer concepts, including basic formulas for transformer ratings, loads and losses. Teaching the class were Scott Caulder, RCC’s Electric Lineman Program Coordinator, and Garry Veach, a lineman instructor. Both Caulder and Veach are former employees of Pee Dee Electric Cooperative with a combined 63 years of experience working in the power industry.

“This is a valuable class for anyone working in the power industry or even doing electrical work. The knowledge these guys gained about Single and Three Phase transformers will help them understand best practices not just for keeping the power on, but also doing it safely,” Caulder said.

This class was an offshoot from the College’s Electric Lineman program, which is a 10-week class that prepares students to become entry-level linemen. The next lineman class with seats still available begins in January.

To learn more information about the power industry training classes at RCC, contact Workforce & Economic Development Programming Assistant Alicia Butler at (910) 410-1706 or email [email protected]

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Transformer-Concepts-Class-Members-1.jpg