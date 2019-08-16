Sorority elects new officers

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. is an international historically black Greek-lettered sorority. In 1920, five women from Howard University envisioned a sorority that would raise the consciousness of their people, encourage the highest standards of scholastic achievement, and foster a greater sense of unity among its members. These women believed that sorority elitism and socializing overshadowed the real mission for progressive organizations. Since its founding Zeta Phi Beta has historically focused on addressing social causes.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc is divided into eight intercontinental regions and 800+ Chapters located in the US, Africa, Europe, Asia and the Caribbean.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Alpha Alpha Phi Zeta Chapter was chartered on July 19, 2015 in Laurinburg, NC by 13 sorority members. The chapter serve the areas of Scotland and Richmond Counties. The chapter offers 5 scholarships a year to local graduating students. They have several service projects that they participate in i.e. Adopt- A- School, Elder Care, Get Engaged (Social Action), S.E.A.T.Z and Highway Beautification. They sponsor two signature programs in the community (Voices of Thunder and Blue Revue). Within the sorority, Alpha Alpha Phi Zeta Chapter, the first to sponsoring chartered the largest Amicae Auxiliary in Zeta history on November 26, 2016 consisting of 26 Amicae. The chapter has been recognized for their service on the State and Regional levels as well as received a service award from Gov. Roy Cooper.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Zeta.jpg https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Zetabw.jpg