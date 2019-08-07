RCC to provide Metallix customized training to improve productivity

Lori Benn, Quality and Continual Improvement manager for Metallix, sits with Dr. Dale McInnis, president of Richmond Community College, while he signs the contract to enter a partnership for customized training for the company. Standing behind them is Kevin Grimsley, production manager in Maxton. Lori Benn, Quality and Continual Improvement manager for Metallix, sits with Dr. Dale McInnis, president of Richmond Community College, while he signs the contract to enter a partnership for customized training for the company. Standing behind them is Kevin Grimsley, production manager in Maxton. Lori Benn, Quality and Continual Improvement manager for Metallix, sits with Dr. Dale McInnis, president of Richmond Community College, while he signs the contract to enter a partnership for customized training for the company. Standing behind them is Kevin Grimsley, production manager in Maxton. Lori Benn, Quality and Continual Improvement manager for Metallix, sits with Dr. Dale McInnis, president of Richmond Community College, while he signs the contract to enter a partnership for customized training for the company. Standing behind them is Kevin Grimsley, production manager in Maxton. Lori Benn, Quality and Continual Improvement manager for Metallix, sits with Dr. Dale McInnis, president of Richmond Community College, while he signs the contract to enter a partnership for customized training for the company. Standing behind them is Kevin Grimsley, production manager in Maxton. Lori Benn, Quality and Continual Improvement manager for Metallix, sits with Dr. Dale McInnis, president of Richmond Community College, while he signs the contract to enter a partnership for customized training for the company. Standing behind them is Kevin Grimsley, production manager in Maxton.

HAMLET – Richmond Community College leaders recently toured Metallix Refining’s state-of-the-art scrap catalytic converter processing plant located in Maxton. Metallix is the latest company to partner with the College on customized training opportunities funded by state dollars.

“Our goal is to identify potential projects that will allow us to invest state funding into local companies,” said Dr. Dale McInnis, president of RCC. “We do all that we can to bring assets and resources to this region to help these industries maintain a competitive edge in the markets they serve.”

Kevin Grimsley, production manager in Maxton, and Preston Quick, an operator who oversees material handling, recently completed a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification class at RCC, which was part of the customized training project. Other classes in the project include electrical training, security awareness, supervisory skills, power and hand tools, medic first aid, confined space awareness, blood borne pathogen safety, forklift training, Microsoft Office programs, emergency action plan development and several other industrial related courses.

“At Metallix, we strongly believe in investing in our most valuable assets, our employees,” said Metallix Director of Operations Patrick M. Fee. “We are committed to ensure our staff is equipped to handle the ever-changing business climate that demands continual improvement. This training reinforces our values and drive to remain competitive and innovative with our business approach. We thank Richmond Community College for their support in this process.”

The total cost of the project, which will be funded using resources through the N.C. Community College System, is $14,278. However, the payoff for the company is increased productivity and waste reduction, plus a safer work environment for employees.

Metallix Refining Inc. has been in the precious metals recycling business since 1968. The company processes and purchases scrap materials containing gold, silver, platinum, palladium and rhodium from small to large businesses and industries such as jewelry manufacturing and retail, microelectronics and semiconductor, medical device, pharmaceutical, specialty chemical, automotive and many other industries from around the globe. The main precious metals refinery

is a 150,000-square-foot, ISO 9001:2015 certified facility located in Greenville. Additionally, the company operates the 20,000-square-foot catalytic convertor processing plant in Maxton.

Metallix Refining purchased the Maxton facility in 2015 and invested $1.6 million to increase capabilities and upgrade technology. The facility, which employs 13 catalytic converter processing specialists, has the capacity to process 4 million pounds of ceramic converters per year and 3.5 million pounds of metal foil converters per year.

