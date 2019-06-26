5 Companies complete RCC training to improve productivity

Pictured are Lean Six Sigma Green Belt training graduates, in front, from left, Matthew Jones, William Locklear, Kevin Grimsley and Ross Masson; in back, from left, instructor for the class, Dr. Ron Fite; training graduates Nathan Grant, Preston Quick and Eric Smith; and RCC Director of Customized Training Lee Eller. Pictured are Lean Six Sigma Green Belt training graduates, in front, from left, Matthew Jones, William Locklear, Kevin Grimsley and Ross Masson; in back, from left, instructor for the class, Dr. Ron Fite; training graduates Nathan Grant, Preston Quick and Eric Smith; and RCC Director of Customized Training Lee Eller.

HAMLET – Richmond Community College recently held a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification class for employees from five different companies from Richmond and Scotland counties.

The Green Belt certification class teaches people working in manufacturing how to improve existing processes by reducing waste in the production process that will save the company time and money.

Attending the training were Nathan Grant from Novipax LLC, Kevin Grimsley and Preston Quick from Metallix Refinery, Ross Mason from Knit Rite/Therafirm, Eric Smith from Laticrete International, and William Locklear and Matthew Jones from Scotland Manufacturing. Instructor for the class was Dr. Ronald Fite.

Projected savings for each company because of the Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification training was:

· Novipax: $120,000

· Metallix Refinery: $158,000

· Knite Rite/Therafirm: $190,228

· Laticrete International: $330,004

· Scotland Manufacturing: $112,263

“By earning the Certified Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification, these employees are now well versed in the core elements that reduce waste in the manufacturing process, which in turn makes the company more competitive in their respective markets,” said RCC Director of Customized Training Lee Eller. “Our goal is to make a difference in the bottom line for these companies.”

Using resources through the N.C. Community College System, RCC provides customized training and support services to qualified companies in Richmond and Scotland counties that are creating new jobs, expanding or using new technology.

