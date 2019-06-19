The Farm hosting fireworks, demo derby

TROY — Demo Derby and Firework lovers will once again converge on The Farm at Uwharrie (4208 NC Hwy 109N, Troy, NC) this June 28, officially at 6 p.m. — but you will want to come early.

Gates open at 3 p.m. Another fun filled evening of alcohol free, kid friendly family fun is planned. In addition to the figure-8 race and smash derby there will be time for line-dancing, tug-o-war, and new this year the mechanical bull. Bring your lawn chair and expect to be entertained by this old fashioned event.

Churches, schools and West Montgomery Lions Club will be offering a variety of tasty treats at the food courts. Also the little folks will be treated to a bouncy house, water balloons and bubbles. The show closes with a spectacular fireworks display at 9:45 p.m.