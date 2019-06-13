First Health-Richmond names Nurse of the Year

Pam Tyler, R.N., recipient of the 2019 Moore Regional Hospital (MRH)-Richmond Nurse of the Year award poses with Allison Duckworth, R.N., nursing executive for MRH-Richmond, during a special presentation held during National Nurses Week, May 6-12. Tyler, who works in MRH-Richmond’s intensive care unit, was chosen by her peers to receive the top honor. A co-worker writes, “Pam is an excellent teacher to both staff and patients. She has an overwhelming wealth of knowledge. She is very kind to patients and takes her time with them.” Other nurses honored during the celebration were Betsy Knorr, Overall Patient Care Support Staff; Summer Jacobs, Surgical Tech of the Year; Tamalin Blanton, R.N., OR Nurse of the Year; Tara Radford, R.N. , Medical Nurse of the Year; Annette Brewington, Patient Care Secretary of the Year; Margie James, R.N., Pediatrics Nurse of the Year; Gwendolyn Roberts, Nursing Assistant of the Year; Johnny Willingham, R.N., Outpatient Services Nurse of the Year; Vieng McLaughlin, R.N., ICU Nurse of the Year; and Nina Carpenter, R.N., Emergency Nurse of the Year Pam Tyler, R.N., recipient of the 2019 Moore Regional Hospital (MRH)-Richmond Nurse of the Year award poses with Allison Duckworth, R.N., nursing executive for MRH-Richmond, during a special presentation held during National Nurses Week, May 6-12. Tyler, who works in MRH-Richmond’s intensive care unit, was chosen by her peers to receive the top honor. A co-worker writes, “Pam is an excellent teacher to both staff and patients. She has an overwhelming wealth of knowledge. She is very kind to patients and takes her time with them.” Other nurses honored during the celebration were Betsy Knorr, Overall Patient Care Support Staff; Summer Jacobs, Surgical Tech of the Year; Tamalin Blanton, R.N., OR Nurse of the Year; Tara Radford, R.N. , Medical Nurse of the Year; Annette Brewington, Patient Care Secretary of the Year; Margie James, R.N., Pediatrics Nurse of the Year; Gwendolyn Roberts, Nursing Assistant of the Year; Johnny Willingham, R.N., Outpatient Services Nurse of the Year; Vieng McLaughlin, R.N., ICU Nurse of the Year; and Nina Carpenter, R.N., Emergency Nurse of the Year

Pam Tyler, R.N., recipient of the 2019 Moore Regional Hospital (MRH)-Richmond Nurse of the Year award poses with Allison Duckworth, R.N., nursing executive for MRH-Richmond, during a special presentation held during National Nurses Week, May 6-12. Tyler, who works in MRH-Richmond’s intensive care unit, was chosen by her peers to receive the top honor. A co-worker writes, “Pam is an excellent teacher to both staff and patients. She has an overwhelming wealth of knowledge. She is very kind to patients and takes her time with them.”

Other nurses honored during the celebration were Betsy Knorr, Overall Patient Care Support Staff; Summer Jacobs, Surgical Tech of the Year; Tamalin Blanton, R.N., OR Nurse of the Year; Tara Radford, R.N. , Medical Nurse of the Year; Annette Brewington, Patient Care Secretary of the Year; Margie James, R.N., Pediatrics Nurse of the Year; Gwendolyn Roberts, Nursing Assistant of the Year; Johnny Willingham, R.N., Outpatient Services Nurse of the Year; Vieng McLaughlin, R.N., ICU Nurse of the Year; and Nina Carpenter, R.N., Emergency Nurse of the Year