Hamlet police promotes 4 to corporal

HAMLET — The Hamlet Police Department has promoted four officers to the rank of corporal.

On Tuesday, Chief Tommy L. McMasters announced the new positions, which will be effective June 3, 2019. The promotions were approved by the command staff and human resources director.

The promoted officers are:

• Corporal Morton, who will assume call No. 311 and report to Sergeant Carlisle.

• Corporal Talley, who will assume call No. 321 and report to Sergeant Emert.

• Corporal Stone, who will assume call No. 331 and report to Sergeant Jackson.

• Corporal Sale, who will assume call No. 341 and report to Sergeant Jacobs.