McLeod Health nurses have hands blessed in honor of Nurses Week

Associate Pastor Joe Polson, Cheraw First Baptist Church, blesses the hands of nurses in the courtyard at McLeod Health Cheraw on May 8, during a special Nurses Week Blessing of the Hands ceremony.

CHERAW, SOUTH CAROLINA — The Blessing of the Hands during National Nurses Week is an annual ceremony at McLeod Health. Many nurse groups throughout the world offer a similar ceremony during this week, traditionally observed each year May 6 through May 12, during the week of Florence Nightingale’s birthday. Nightingale is considered the founder of modern nursing because of her commitment to faith and compassion in the delivery of care, as well as for her efforts in advancing training for nurses.

Associate Pastor Joe Polson for Cheraw First Baptist Church, cleansed and anointed the hands of nurses at the medical center during a special ceremony on May 8 in the hospital’s courtyard.

