High school students get free tools, books in RCC machining program

HAMLET – High school students who enter Richmond Community College’s Machining program are getting key tools of a machinist thanks to an $8,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation.

Students from from Richmond Senior and Scotland High School get a toolbox, calipers, punch, micrometer and probe — all essential tools of a machinist — when they enter the machining program at RCC.

“These students will be able to take these tools with them when they leave the program and start their careers,” said Machining program coordinator Clayton Dial.

The Machining program also draws students from Purnell-Swett, Lumberton and South Robeson high schools. These students receive the blueprint workbook at no cost, thanks to the Haas Foundation grant.

“This is a huge plus for these students to receive free tools and free books,” Dial said. “I appreciate the Gene Haas Foundation for making this donation to our students possible.”

About the Haas Foundation

In 1999 Gene Haas founded the Gene Haas Foundation. Haas is the owner Haas Automation, Inc., America’s leading builder of CNC machine tools, which he started in 1983. The foundation’s primary goal is to build skills in the machining industry by providing scholarships for CNC machine technology students and NIMS credentials.

The scholarship can be used for tools and books the students would normally have to purchase for the program.

Now Accepting New Students

RCC is now accepting new students for summer and fall semesters. Visit www.richmondcc.edu/admissions to apply today or call (910) 410-1730 to speak to a counselor in Student Services.

